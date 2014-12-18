Celebrity Holiday Shopping Strategy: Carrie Underwood

Overwhelmed by your holiday shopping list? This season, the tastemakers of Hollywood are here to help you shop! We asked celebs for their best shopping strategies, and they answered with aplomb.

Carrie Underwood's holiday shopping strategy is all about finding the time to make it happen. "I just need to get it done!" she said when she launched her fitness line Calia by Carrie in New York last week. "Things have just been so busy, after I'm done with a few things, I'll be able to focus some time."

Those "few things" have kept her very busy: First with the launch of her athletic apparel, which drops this spring, and then with the release of her first-ever Greatest Hits album, simply titled Greatest Hits: Decade #1. But she's on her way. "I have a few things, but I have a long way to go. My list is so long, and there are a lot of kids in my family." So, is everyone getting records? "That would be great, but some of the kids are babies!"

