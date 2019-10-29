If Halloween Was a Competition, These Celebrities Would All Be Winners

You've got Hocus Pocus on repeat, you've been watching YouTube to get makeup inspiration, and you've got the night planned out. Well, your favorite celebrities had the same plans for Halloween this year, only they've probably got a team of pros at their disposal, not just YouTube tutorials. This year, the stars you know and love went all out, whether it meant crafting a costume around a growing baby bump or dressing up their little ones in a particularly memorable Met Gala look (Just how meta can a Kardashian get? You'll see.), nobody held back. Check out all the must see-looks from the parties that went down the weekend before All Hallow's Eve and on the big night.

Elizabeth Hurley

Jessica Biel

Kourtney Kardashian

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner

Ashley Graham

Gabrielle Union

Nicole Kidman

Kate Beckinsale

Cindy Crawford and Amber Valletta

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna

Demi Lovato