Celebrity Hairstylist Serge Normant's New Product Line

What do Julia Roberts, Julianne Moore and Sarah Jessica Parker all have in common? They all have great hair and—not surprisingly—they share the same hairstylist, Serge Normant (inset). The hair guru, who owns two salons in New York City, just launched his own eight-piece line of shampoo, conditioner and styling aids, products he already uses on his celebrity clients, so you can get the same Hollywood hair on your own. Formulated with botanical oils, proteins and extracts, the range focuses on nourishing the hair shaft, not just styling it. "Having healthy hair is incredibly important," Normant told InStyle exclusively. "In my opinion, healthy hair is always glamorous." The line is available for $24 to $60 on SergeNormant.com. Learn how Normant uses the products on his top clients in the gallery!