Celebrity Hairstylist Ken Paves to Launch Disney Line!

Hairstylist Ken Paves has worked his styling magic on celebrities like Jessica Simpson, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Lopez, and now he's turning his attention to kids! Paves is set to launch a line of children's hair care products with Disney inspired by Tinker Bell and her Fairy Friends of Pixie Hollow, reports WWD. The lineup hits stores next spring and will include shampoo, conditioner, and styling products—hopefully with some abracadabra mixed in.

