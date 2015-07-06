Where Gwyneth Paltrow Goes to Experience an American Safari

The ranch resort that started the "glamping" craze is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and it seems to be on everyone's radar. Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio stopped by The Resort at Paws Up last week, and Gwyneth Paltrow shared images from her cattle-driving experience there all over GOOP. And it's no wonder: Paws Up brings new meaning to "outdoor luxury." This is not your childhood backyard camping destination.

Courtesy of The Resort at Paws Up

Set on a sprawling 37,000-acre working cattle ranch in western Montana, Paws Up offers unfettered access to nature. Trout-filled streams, hiking paths, horse stables, balloon rides, skeet shooting courses, a heavenly spa—you'll probably forget all about the hardships Lewis and Clark faced if you spend a week here (unless, of course, you rappel down the sheer cliff face or tackle the white-water rapids, that is). Paws Up is rustic, it's elegant, it's full of adventure, and it's pretty much everything you wished summer camp could be.

Courtesy of The Resort at Paws Up

RELATED: Plan the Perfect Outdoor Party

This month, the iconic resort has a calendar filled with special activities and weekend-long themed events. Stop by in July and you can wear more than just a cowboy hat: There will be master chefs, grilling experts, celebrated winemakers, distillers, piemakers, artists, professional photographers, and tons more to lure you outside of your safari-style tent. Did we mention the s'mores?

Courtesy of The Resort at Paws Up

Can't make it to Missoula? Camp locally with our favorite gear below!

RELATED: How to Get a Body Like Gwyneth Paltrow