Celebrity Get-Healthy Plans for 2011

Beyonce, Jessica Szohr, Blake Lively and a host of other celebrities partied on New Year’s Eve at the opening of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel and casino. And just before the clock struck midnight, we turned to the stylish crowd to find out if they had any plans for getting healthy in 2011. “It’s going to sound crazy, but traveling less,” Kristin Davis (wearing Prada) told us. “I get to go great places, but you don’t take that good of care of yourself when you’re always on the road. So I’m going to try to be home a little more.” Meanwhile, Brandy—wearing a Lipsy dress, which was styled by Taylor Jacobson—said she’s “cleansing.” “I’m going to really get back into being a vegan,” she said. “I’m going to put forth every effort I have to do that.” See more celebrities at the bash, and their get-healthy plans in the gallery.

—Sharon Clott, with reporting by Kahlana Barfield