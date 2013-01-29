Celebrity-Favorite Nicholas Kirkwood Wins Fashion Fund Award

Who makes the fairest shoes of them all? It's Nicholas Kirkwood, who received the coveted British Fashion Council Designer Fashion Fund Award in London today. Central Saint Martins-trained Kirkwood took home the top prize—$315,860 as well as 18 months of bespoke mentoring aimed at helping him reach his business goals—beating out a list of talented Brits, including Peter Pilotto, Mary Katrantzou, Roksanda Ilincic, and Emilia Wickstead. "Some of my clients can literally wear heels all day," Kirkwood told InStyle.com at the opening of his Manhattan store. "Some girls are so used to wearing heels it’s almost more painful to wear flats!” And with pro fans like Glee's Lea Michele and Sarah Jessica Parker, he's been a winner in our books for some time now. Congratulations!

See more stars who love their Kirkwoods!

