Celebrity-Favorite Bag Designer Monica Botkier's Ultimate Shopping Tip

With fall shopping in full swing, we’re finding ourselves asking: How do you choose the perfect handbag? We caught up with Monica Botkier, the designer behind the celebrity-favorite line Botkier, to find out. “You have to be chic and sophisticated,” the designer told InStyle.com. “But you also need to be able to find your phone and keys. That part plays a big role for us in terms of design—functionality and fashion.” Fans of the label, like Halle Berry to Beyonce adhere to that ideal, shown here carrying their roomy-and-chic Botkier totes. “You don’t want to get something that’s so cumbersome and so uncomfortable that you can’t get into it or find anything, even if it is gorgeous,” she added. “You have to have some realistic expectations.” Good call! Browse the latest find-your-keys friendly collection of Botkier bags at botkier.com, and check out InStyle's favorite fall handbags in the gallery.