From Tom Brady to David Beckham, See How Celebs Celebrated Father's Day

Instagram/giseleofficial
Rita Kokshanian
Jun 22, 2015 @ 11:00 am

Father’s Day is all about celebrating dad, and that’s exactly what the stars did this year. From nostalgic throwback snaps to touching captions, celebrities from David Beckham to Blake Lively to Beyoncé took to Instagram this Father’s Day to share their love for dad. Gisele Bündchen ‘grammed an adorable photo of husband Tom Brady hugging his three children—John, Benjamin, and Vivian—while Khloé Kardashian payed homage to her two fathers, Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner. See these plus more of the most charming celebrity Father’s Day Instagrams below: 

Kim Kardashian: 

Gwyneth Paltrow:

Karlie Kloss:

Zendaya:

This picture speaks for itself....I love you so much daddy and I'm so thankful for you.

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Madonna:

Live you Papa!!! Happy Fathers Day! 💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘💘❤️#livingforlove

A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on

Katy Perry:

Drew Barrymore:

Happy Father's Day to a wonderful father and to all wonderful fathers.

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Zoë Saldana:

Feliz dia de los Padres a mi compañero de todo. Mi Marco. Happy Father's Day to my everything. My Marco

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

Chrissy Teigen:

Zoe Kravitz:

Happy Father's Day. @lennykravitz 😜

A photo posted by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Scott Eastwood:

Alicia Keys:

Jennifer Lopez:

Forever Daddy's girl HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO ALL THE GREAT DADDYS OUT THERE!!

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Britney Spears:

Happy Father’s Day, daddy! Love you!!

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Jessica Alba:

Happy Fathers Day to my 💙 @cash_warren

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Vanessa Hudgens:

David Beckham:

Michelle Obama:

Thinking today and every day about the father of these two. Happy Father's Day! -mo

A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

Blake Lively:

Olivia Wilde:

Happy Fathers Day to my wonderful, brilliant, hilarious, and kind dad. #matchinghaircuts

A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Christy Turlington-Burns:

Beyoncé:

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Kate Hudson:

Pa, just simply..... Thank you 🙏 Happy Fathers Day I love you to the moon and back. ✨ #HappyFathersDay

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on

Khloé Kardashian:

Reese Witherspoon:

Lena Dunham:

PS you make a pretty great date

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

RELATED: See the Best Celebrity Instagrams From Last Weekend

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!