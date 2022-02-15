Sofia Richie announced that she and Elliot Grainge, a music executive, got engaged on April 20, 2022. The two have been linked since April 2021.

"Forever isn't long enough," she captioned an Instagram post, which showed Grainge on one knee as the two were surrounded by candles. The second image in the carousel gave her followers a closer look at the ring.

"They have talked about getting engaged and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to," a source told E! News back in November 2021. "They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless."