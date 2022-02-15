All the Celebrity Engagements of 2022 (So Far)
Is that love in the air? According to our favorite celebrities, it's never a bad idea to make things official and ask the big question. From intimate moments that got shared on social media after the fact to big, over-the-top to-dos, there doesn't seem to be a wrong way to ask your S.O. whether or not they're ready to take the next step.
Here's who dropped to one knee this year and everyone (so far) that said yes.
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie announced that she and Elliot Grainge, a music executive, got engaged on April 20, 2022. The two have been linked since April 2021.
"Forever isn't long enough," she captioned an Instagram post, which showed Grainge on one knee as the two were surrounded by candles. The second image in the carousel gave her followers a closer look at the ring.
"They have talked about getting engaged and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to," a source told E! News back in November 2021. "They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless."
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
On April 7, singer Avril Lavigne shared that she and fellow musician Mod Sun got engaged (in Paris!) back on March 27.
"Oui! Je t'aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂," she wrote alongside the black-and-white photo (Mod Sun —real name: Derek Ryan Smith — posted the color version on his own feed). "Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022."
Smith's caption was a bit more poetic, literally. The two started dating in February 2021 after working on a song together.
Lana Condor and Anthony de la Torre
Lana Condor and her boyfriend of six years, actor and musician Anthony de la Torre, announced that they were engaged on Jan. 28 via a sweet Instagram post.
"Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made," she captioned the post. "I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged."
Macauley Culkin and Brenda Song
After four years together, Macauley Culkin and Brenda Song announced that they were engaged on Jan. 26. The two have a son together, Dakota, and met on the set of the 2017 film Changeland.
The notoriously private couple has stayed under the radar, though eagle-eyed fans saw a ring on Song's finger when she was spotted in Los Angeles a few days prior to the news breaking.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
"Twin flames" Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made things official when they got engaged on Jan 12. The two met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and monopolized headlines with their high-profile romance ever since.
Kelly designed Fox's ring with thorns to hurt her when she takes it off and the two announced the news via a sentimental video on Instagram and on-brand captions involving poems.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Olympian Simone Biles shared that she said "yes" to fellow athlete Jonathan Owens a day after Valentine's Day. The two announced that they became a bonafide couple back in 2020.
"THE EASIEST YES," she captioned an Instagram gallery which offered up a look at the big moment. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more."