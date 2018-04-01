This Is How Celebrities Are Spending Easter 2018

Happy Easter from Hollywood! Despite the spring holiday falling on April Fool's Day, celebrities are more about eating their chocolate bunnies than playing tricks this year.

Like us, stars are all for Easter's traditional activities, including egg-dyeing, brunching, and getting together with family and friends. However, some have taken a more eccentric approach to the holiday. Take, for instance, Miley Cyrus, who staged an elaborate Easter-themed photo shoot, complete with giant bunny ears and pastel pink hair.

Scroll through to see how your favorite celebrities celebrated.

Jessica Simpson

Paris Hilton

#EasterBunny in #PuppyLand. 🐕🐰🐶🐕 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 1, 2018 at 4:02am PDT

Can’t wait for #Easter! ✨🐣🐰🐣✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:18am PDT

Happy Easter 🐰 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Mar 31, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

Lily Collins

Spending Easter with the bunny!... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Apr 1, 2018 at 5:39am PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow

Joyeuses Pâques! A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 1, 2018 at 4:58am PDT

Sarah Jessica Parker

Madonna

Tired Bunny! 🐰🐰🐰🐰 💕🎉🌈 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 31, 2018 at 9:56am PDT

Reese Witherspoon

Happy #Easter every bunny!🐰💖🐣 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 1, 2018 at 10:21am PDT

Sofia Vergara

Victoria Beckham

Kisses at Easter x 🐣🐣🐣🐣 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 1, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Miley Cyrus

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

Hoppy Easter Erbody! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:29am PDT