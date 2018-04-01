This Is How Celebrities Are Spending Easter 2018

Alicia Brunker
Apr 01, 2018 @ 4:45 pm

Happy Easter from Hollywood! Despite the spring holiday falling on April Fool's Day, celebrities are more about eating their chocolate bunnies than playing tricks this year. 

Like us, stars are all for Easter's traditional activities, including egg-dyeing, brunching, and getting together with family and friends. However, some have taken a more eccentric approach to the holiday. Take, for instance, Miley Cyrus, who staged an elaborate Easter-themed photo shoot, complete with giant bunny ears and pastel pink hair. 

Scroll through to see how your favorite celebrities celebrated. 

Jessica Simpson

Happy Easter from my family to yours! 🐣🐰 🌺 #yeswematch #twinning

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Paris Hilton

#EasterBunny in #PuppyLand. 🐕🐰🐶🐕

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Can’t wait for #Easter! ✨🐣🐰🐣✨

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Happy Easter 🐰

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Lily Collins

Spending Easter with the bunny!...

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

Gwyneth Paltrow

Joyeuses Pâques!

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Sarah Jessica Parker

April 1st, 2018 NYC Rabbit rabbit X, sj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

NYC Roberta Flack Some neighborhood birds And some colorful eggs. Done. X, sj

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Madonna

Tired Bunny! 🐰🐰🐰🐰 💕🎉🌈

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Reese Witherspoon

Happy #Easter every bunny!🐰💖🐣

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Feeling very blessed to be alive. What a beautiful world. Happy Easter !

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Sofia Vergara 

Family Brunch🌸🐣🐰Happy Easter. @joemanganiello #gia #Marin😍

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Victoria Beckham

Kisses at Easter x 🐣🐣🐣🐣

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Miley Cyrus

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Hoppy Easter Erbody!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!