This Is How Celebrities Are Spending Easter 2018

Happy Easter from Hollywood! Despite the spring holiday falling on April Fool's Day, celebrities are more about eating their chocolate bunnies than playing tricks this year.
Like us, stars are all for Easter's traditional activities, including egg-dyeing, brunching, and getting together with family and friends. However, some have taken a more eccentric approach to the holiday. Take, for instance, Miley Cyrus, who staged an elaborate Easter-themed photo shoot, complete with giant bunny ears and pastel pink hair.
Scroll through to see how your favorite celebrities celebrated.
Jessica Simpson
Paris Hilton
Lily Collins
Gwyneth Paltrow
Sarah Jessica Parker
Madonna
Reese Witherspoon
Sofia Vergara
Victoria Beckham
Miley Cyrus
Show Transcript
[MUSIC]