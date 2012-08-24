Celebrity Clothes: Where to Shop the Looks You Love

Image zoom Splash News; ZumaPress; Getty Images

Is there something you've seen a celebrity wearing that you just can't get out of your head? That's where we come in: We've scoured the web to bring you shopping links to the star wardrobes you've been lusting after. From Michelle Williams's printed separates to Pippa Middleton's LBD to Lana Del Rey's retro mini, click through to see where you can shop these looks and more!

MORE:• Shop Our Favorite Celebrity Shoes• Celebrity Lipsticks: Where to Find Them!• Found It! Kristen Stewart's Favorite Ring