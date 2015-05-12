Celebrity Chef Sandra Lee Reveals: "I Have Breast Cancer"

The following post originally appeared on PEOPLE. For more stories like this, visit People.com.

Sandra Lee will undergo a double mastectomy this week after being diagnosed with breast cancer, following what she believed to be a routine mammogram.

The news came as she left a shoot for PEOPLE's Most Beautiful issue in March. "Life can turn on a dime," she tells PEOPLE, having first revealed the news on Good Morning America Tuesday.

RELATED: Rita Wilson Has Breast Cancer, Undergoes Double Mastectomy and Reconstructive Surgery

Lee – who has started to document her thoughts and medical appointments in a no-holds barred video diary – was diagnosed with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), a common noninvasive cancer contained within the milk ducts that can become invasive over time if left untreated.

Treatment is normally a lumpectomy followed by radiation or a mastectomy – and remission rates are high.

RELATED: In the Kitchen with Sandra Lee

Lee has chosen to undergo a double mastectomy because she did not want to be subjected to six to eight weeks of daily radiation and because, she says: "I never want to go through this again." After her mammogram, Lee had a biopsy to confirm the diagnosis, and underwent testing for BRCA1 and BRCA2, the genes that increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

She tested negative, then consulted several doctors to help her make her choice of treatment.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Has Preventative Double Mastectomy

Lee's partner of 10 years, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, plans to be by her side in the operating room. "This is about her feeling secure and loved," he tells PEOPLE.

"My doctor called me a poster girl for mammography," says Lee, who is glad she didn't wait until age 50 to get a mammogram, as new guidelines recommend.

When this is all over, the chef will have a new focus beyond food: "I plan to spread the word about early detection."

For more on Lee's cancer battle, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.