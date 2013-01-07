With a new year comes new beginnings, especially when it comes to celebrities supporting their favorite brands. First up, Katie Holmes made her big debut as the new face of makeup brand Bobbi Brown, showing off her best smoky eye with the brand's new eight-shade Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick, which Brown will debut in February. Meanwhile, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson is the newest face of evening-wear designer Faviana. “I had a great time shooting the different looks and I felt amazing in every dress I put on,” Benson said in a statement. It's not the first time Benson has put on her modeling hat—last summer she and co-star Lucy Hale were the face of Bongo. Click through the gallery to see more celebrities starring in campaigns this year!
Celebrity Campaign Models 2013: Katie Holmes, Ashley Benson, and More!
Courtesy of Bobbi Brown; Courtesy of Faviana