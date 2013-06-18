Celebrity Bikinis: Olivia Wilde, Serena Williams, and More

Jennifer Davis
Jun 18, 2013 @ 1:45 pm

It's bikini season, and the stars are showing off their new swimwear in sunny spots around the world. Olivia Wilde took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy the Hawaiian sun with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, while Serena Williams headed to Miami for a bit of rest and relaxation after she won the French Open. Click through the gallery to see more photos of celebrities soaking up the early summer rays.

