Celebrity Bikinis: Olivia Wilde, Serena Williams, and More

It's bikini season, and the stars are showing off their new swimwear in sunny spots around the world. Olivia Wilde took a break from her busy schedule to enjoy the Hawaiian sun with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, while Serena Williams headed to Miami for a bit of rest and relaxation after she won the French Open. Click through the gallery to see more photos of celebrities soaking up the early summer rays.

