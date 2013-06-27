Celebrity Bikinis: LeAnn Rimes and Olivia Wilde, and More

Summer is in full swing, and celebrities are heading to the shore to enjoy the warm weather in sexy bikinis! LeAnn Rimes flaunted her figure in sunny California wearing an orange and white ikat print two-piece by Mikoh Swimwear, while Olivia Wilde splashed around during a trip to Hawaii in a simple black bikini. Click through the gallery to see where you can snag Rimes's suit, plus see more pictures of stars enjoying the sun so far this year.

