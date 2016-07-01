Get Your Fourth of July Swimsuit Inspo from the Stars

dianekrugerperso/Instagram
Rita Kokshanian
Jul 01, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Celebrities are no strangers to spending their downtime soaking up some rays in bikinis (see their best two-piece moments for evidence), and what better time to don a suit than in celebration of America's birthday? For Independence Day 2015, everyone from Diane Kruger to Gigi Hadid opted to bare it all while enjoying the festivities. Kruger shared an adorable photo of herself in a bathing suit presenting a yummy red, white, and blue flag cake (above), while Hadid looked Baywatch-ready in a red one-piece at Taylor Swift's epic July 4 party. But they weren't the only ones flaunting their assets for the Fourth—keep reading to see the best celebrity bikini Instagrams from last year's holiday weekend:

Gigi Hadid:

found a lil pink volleyball 🇺🇸

Gigi Hadid:

found a lil pink volleyball 🇺🇸

Gina Rodriguez:

Sundaze. #NOLA

Gina Rodriguez:

Sundaze. #NOLA

Diane Kruger:

Alessandra Ambrosio:

Happy 4th of July 💥🇺🇸💥 #independenceday #fourthofjuly #foreveronvacation

A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on

Laverne Cox:

I like this filter more. Happy #july4th #TransIsBeautiful

A photo posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

Miley Cyrus:

4th of Biew-ly!

Miley Cyrus:

4th of Biew-ly!

Bella Thorne:

Happy Independence Day! 🎉🇺🇸❤️

Bella Thorne:

Happy Independence Day! 🎉🇺🇸❤️

Jessica Simpson:

Happy 4th

Jessica Simpson:

Happy 4th

Debra Messing:

Lucy Hale:

Happy 4th everyone ! Be safe ! 🇺🇸💥🎆

Lucy Hale:

Happy 4th everyone ! Be safe ! 🇺🇸💥🎆

Cindy Crawford:

#America

Cindy Crawford:

#America

Vanessa Hudgens:

Candice Swanepoel:

🇺🇸merica🇺🇸 happy July 4th 🐶🐶😀

Candice Swanepoel:

🇺🇸merica🇺🇸 happy July 4th 🐶🐶😀

Kaia Gerber:

Too tired after a looooong fourth. And yes I wore two bathing suits in an attempt to be super festive.

A photo posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on

January Jones:

Happy #Merica day mañana

January Jones:

Happy #Merica day mañana

Rihanna:

bra by @Hermes 😜 #pooltime

Rihanna:

bra by @Hermes 😜 #pooltime

 

