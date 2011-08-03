Celebrity Biker Girls: Who Rolls Around on Two Wheels?

Pacific Coast News (2)
InStyle Staff
Aug 03, 2011 @ 5:20 pm

There's a new celebrity clique forming—biker girls! Blake Lively, Katy Perry, Rachel McAdams, Kirsten Dunst and Rosario Dawson are just some of the gorgeous gals who rode around this summer, and they all proved you can look incredibly chic on two wheels. No tight spandex or padded shorts here! (Though, we must say, many states require helmets, so stay safe out there!) Click "See the Photos" below to check out our favorite pedal pushers, and get some style inspiration for your next ride.

