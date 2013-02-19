Celebrity Baby News: Fergie and Maya Rudolph Expecting

More celebrity babies are on the way! Maya Rudolph will be Up All Night soon, as she is expecting her fourth child with writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson, THR reports. The same goes for Fergie and Josh Duhamel, who announced they have a baby on board through social media. “Josh & Me & BABY makes three!!! #mylovelybabybump,” Fergie Tweeted along with a photo of herself and Josh as children. And the proud father-to-be posted a similar message on Facebook. Congratulations to the expectant couples!

Plus, see more parents-to-be in the gallery!

MORE:• Fergie's Latest Perfume: Viva• Try Fergie's Black and Red Nail Art• Josh Duhmel's Movie Safe Haven In Theaters