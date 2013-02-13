Celebrity Babies on the Way: Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Penelope Cruz, and Hilaria Baldwin

It's a Hollywood baby boom! Penelope Cruz, after months of speculation, has finally confirmed to the Associated Press that she is expecting her second child with husband Javier Bardem, Jamie-Lynn Sigler is not only just-engaged to baseball player Cutter Dykstra, she's also pregnant, and 30 Rock funnyman Alec Baldwin is celebrating the pregnancy of his new wife Hilaria Thomas Baldwin, which the couple announced on Extra. "Well, there was a scream in the house normally reserved for a spider," Baldwin joked. "You can make as many jokes as you want, but it really is the most amazing thing." Congrats to the happy couples!

