Celebrity Babies 2013: Sir Elton John Welcomes Elijah Joseph Daniel

Paul Bruinooge/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA
Meghan Blalock
Jan 16, 2013 @ 11:04 am

Pop legend Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish have welcomed their second child! Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John was born via a surrogate on January 11 in Los Angeles, weighing in at 8 lbs., 4 oz. "Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable," the couple said in a statement. Their first son, Zachary, was born in December 2010. Congrats to the happy daddies.

