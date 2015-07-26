Our 17 Fave Celebrity Aunts and Uncles on Instagram

Kelsey Glein
Jul 26, 2015 @ 9:30 am

It's National Aunts & Uncles Day! While we all love our parents, our aunts and uncles will always hold a special place in our hearts—largely for encouraging us to be a bit more wild than good old mom and dad. Whether it's teaching us what our best angle is for a selfie or how to apply makeup, these relatives are always here for us—even if it's just for a super fun time or loving hug.

From Solange and Beyoncé to the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan, we've rounded up the coolest of the bunch. Check out our fave star aunts and uncles below.

1. Khloé Kardashian

💙

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

2. Kate Hudson

3. Beyoncé

Julez and Auntie BB😋

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

4. Kendall Jenner

my favorite human

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

5. Reese Witherspoon

This sweetness courtesy of my niece / mini-me Abby James!! 🇺🇸🎉

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

6. Kim Kardashian

😖

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

7. Jessica Simpson

BX and Maxi have the same shy face. Cousins!!

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

8. Joe Jonas

My niece Alena discovering facial hair

A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

9. Nick Jonas

My beautiful niece Alena Rose.

A photo posted by @nickjonas on

10. Britney Spears

At my sisters show! @jamielynnspears is playing the LA County Fair in Pomona tonight.

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

11. Kelly Osbourne

I have never loved a baby more! Pearl is the my family's miracle!

A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on

12. Benji Madden

My favorite humans ❤️

A photo posted by The B-man (@benjaminmadden) on

13. Robert Kardashian

Hey P‼️‼️ lol she think she so cool😎😎 I LOVE HER ‼️‼️😍😍💙💙

A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

14. Solange

15. Kourtney Kardashian

She's two! Happy birthday to my first little angel niece Nori!!!

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

16. Tahj Mowry

kicks on fleek... // happy birthday to my Cree Cree! Uncle Tahj loves you!

A photo posted by Tahj Mowry (@tahj_mowry) on

17. Niall Horan

Congrats Greg and Denise! Wohoooo! I've got a nephew! Cutest kid ever!

A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on

