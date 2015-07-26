Our 17 Fave Celebrity Aunts and Uncles on Instagram

It's National Aunts & Uncles Day! While we all love our parents, our aunts and uncles will always hold a special place in our hearts—largely for encouraging us to be a bit more wild than good old mom and dad. Whether it's teaching us what our best angle is for a selfie or how to apply makeup, these relatives are always here for us—even if it's just for a super fun time or loving hug.

From Solange and Beyoncé to the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan, we've rounded up the coolest of the bunch. Check out our fave star aunts and uncles below.

1. Khloé Kardashian

💙 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 17, 2015 at 7:08pm PDT

2. Kate Hudson

And the birthdays keep coming! Happy Birthday to my beautiful niece Rio aka Riri 💖👼 Born into a house full of boys but she rules the roost! I feel ya lady bug. Love u so xx @theoliverhudson #OnlyGirls #BirthdayLove #2YearsOld 🙌 A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 18, 2015 at 10:16am PDT

3. Beyoncé

Julez and Auntie BB😋 A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 7, 2015 at 10:45am PDT

4. Kendall Jenner

my favorite human A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on May 12, 2015 at 5:56pm PDT

5. Reese Witherspoon

This sweetness courtesy of my niece / mini-me Abby James!! 🇺🇸🎉 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 5, 2015 at 11:49am PDT

6. Kim Kardashian

😖 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 11, 2015 at 9:09pm PDT

7. Jessica Simpson

BX and Maxi have the same shy face. Cousins!! A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Apr 20, 2014 at 11:05pm PDT

8. Joe Jonas

My niece Alena discovering facial hair A photo posted by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Nov 2, 2014 at 4:16pm PST

9. Nick Jonas

My beautiful niece Alena Rose. A photo posted by @nickjonas on Feb 6, 2014 at 3:33pm PST

10. Britney Spears

At my sisters show! @jamielynnspears is playing the LA County Fair in Pomona tonight. A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 1, 2014 at 7:43pm PDT

11. Kelly Osbourne

I have never loved a baby more! Pearl is the my family's miracle! A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jun 23, 2012 at 4:22pm PDT

12. Benji Madden

My favorite humans ❤️ A photo posted by The B-man (@benjaminmadden) on Nov 30, 2013 at 12:52pm PST

13. Robert Kardashian

Hey P‼️‼️ lol she think she so cool😎😎 I LOVE HER ‼️‼️😍😍💙💙 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 15, 2015 at 5:17pm PDT

14. Solange

My twin, my fellow sassy pants, my dancing partner, my incredibly smart, beautiful, niece-y-poo, turns 3 today! I love her so much❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jan 7, 2015 at 6:25pm PST

15. Kourtney Kardashian

She's two! Happy birthday to my first little angel niece Nori!!! A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 15, 2015 at 9:38am PDT

16. Tahj Mowry

kicks on fleek... // happy birthday to my Cree Cree! Uncle Tahj loves you! A photo posted by Tahj Mowry (@tahj_mowry) on Jun 28, 2015 at 3:43pm PDT

17. Niall Horan

Congrats Greg and Denise! Wohoooo! I've got a nephew! Cutest kid ever! A photo posted by Niall horan (@niallhoran) on Jul 16, 2013 at 1:47pm PDT

