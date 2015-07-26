Our 17 Fave Celebrity Aunts and Uncles on Instagram

It's National Aunts & Uncles Day! While we all love our parents, our aunts and uncles will always hold a special place in our hearts—largely for encouraging us to be a bit more wild than good old mom and dad. Whether it's teaching us what our best angle is for a selfie or how to apply makeup, these relatives are always here for us—even if it's just for a super fun time or loving hug.
From Solange and Beyoncé to the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan, we've rounded up the coolest of the bunch. Check out our fave star aunts and uncles below.
1. Khloé Kardashian
2. Kate Hudson
3. Beyoncé
4. Kendall Jenner
5. Reese Witherspoon
6. Kim Kardashian
7. Jessica Simpson
8. Joe Jonas
9. Nick Jonas
10. Britney Spears
11. Kelly Osbourne
12. Benji Madden
13. Robert Kardashian
14. Solange
15. Kourtney Kardashian
16. Tahj Mowry
17. Niall Horan