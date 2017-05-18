Hollywood Hits France! Stars Touch Down in Style for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Isabel Jones
May 18, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Celebrities the world over are currently living their best lives abroad at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in the South of France. The red carpet and off-duty looks are to die for, and we knew they would be from the moment they landed.

RELATED: All the Celebrity Looks from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

VIDEO: Listen to 26 Celebrities Try to Pronounce Cannes

 

Scroll down below to see the best airport looks from celebrities touching down in Cannes.

 

Elle Fanning 

The teen touched down in France ahead of the 70th annual Cannes Film Fesival in a cream-colored striped button-down blouse (shop a similar look here), dark wash mom jeans, kitten heels, a denim tote, and a pair of a bejeweled cat-eye sunnies. 

Hailey Baldwin 

Baldwin began her Cannes experience in style—arriving in the South of France in a plaid mini peacoat dress, white velcro Dr. Martens ($80; amazon.com), giant hoop earrings, and a pair sophisticated aviator shades. 

Emily Ratajkowski

EmRata made her way to Cannes in an off-the-shoulder black crop top (shop a similar look here), gray skinny jeans, a light army green jacket, and suede booties. The model toted a buttery leather duffel bag at her side. 

Marion Cotillard

The Oscar-winner arrived at the airport in high spirits, smiling for the paparazzi in a red-and-black plaid shirt dress (shop a similar look here), ankle boots, and a casual black cap. 

Jessica Chastain

The actress arrived in Nice, France, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival in a double-breasted blazer, matching cigarette pants, and white platform Oxfords (shop a similar look here). Chastain toted her luggage in a chic Gucci duffel ($1,980; farfetch.com) and shielded her eyes with a pair of classic black shades.

Julianne Moore

The Oscar-winner arrived in Cannes ahead of the annual film festival in an all-black ensemble. The famed redhead wore a scalloped black turtleneck, stylized pants that cinched at the ankles, espadrille sandals (shop a similar look here), and a pair of très chic cat-eye sunglasses (shop a similar look here). 

Bella Hadid

Hadid touched down in the South of France wearing a pair of cropped patchwork jeans (shop a similar look here), silver ankle boots, a metallic motorcycle jacket (shop a similar look here) with fur embellishments, and a pair of pale blue aviator shades. 

