See How Stars Celebrated the 4th of July Weekend

beyonce/Instagram
Rita Kokshanian
Jul 06, 2015 @ 10:30 am

If there's one thing stars know how to do (and do well), it's celebrate, and that's exactly what they did this Independence Day weekend. From fireworks and boat rides to barbecues and pools—and, of course, lots of red, white, and blue attire—celebrities partied it up this 4th of July. Sofía Vergara and fiancé Joe Manganiello spent some time outdoors grilling steaks, while Beyoncé (top) posed patriotically in front of an American flag. Keep reading to see these plus more of the best celebrity Instagrams from July 4th:

Sofia Vergara:

Serious 4th of July business ❤️❤️happy Independence day!!!!

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Caitlyn Jenner:

Happy 4th of July! Proud to be an American ... where at least I am free to be me.

A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

Kate Hudson:

Jessica Chastain:

Free to be you & me! #happy4th #IndependanceDay #bbq #fireworks #flagcostumes #Schwarzenegger

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@chastainiac) on

Mark Ruffalo:

Happy Independence Day. Love and Rockets. Narrowsburg, NY

A photo posted by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

Ansel Elgort:

Happy 4th from the Elgorts, and @matiasdelcastillo American Navy Officer (that's why he has the best abs)

A photo posted by anselelgort (@anselelgort) on

Emmy Rossum:

#fourthofjuly

A photo posted by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on

Kendall Jenner:

land of the free 🇺🇸✨

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

Jessica Alba:

Stars and Stripes happy 4th! 🇺🇸👭❤️💙

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Diane Kruger:

Look, it's an adult 4th of July 😛

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

Zoë Kravitz:

Happy 4th yawl !!!! 🍉

A photo posted by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Kim Kardashian:

❤️💥🔥⚡️🗽🇺🇸🔑❤️

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kourtney Kardashian:

Happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸💥❤️

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Sophia Bush:

Neil Patrick Harris:

HAPY 4TH OF JULY!

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Gwyneth Paltrow:

Hope it was a happy 4th! ❤️💥🇺🇸

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Zoë Saldana:

Happy 4th everyone!

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

Christy Turlington Burns:

"Keep on rocking in the free world"- Neil Young

A photo posted by Christy Turlington Burns (@cturlington) on

Chloe Grace Moretz:

The 3 on the 4th :) 🇺🇸✨💫

A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on

Beyoncé:

💋

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Reese Witherspoon:

Allison Williams:

Matt McGorry:

Captain 'Merica hopes you all had a great 4th of July.

A photo posted by Matt McGorry (@mattmcgorry) on

Sarah Hyland:

Two (days) is (are) better than one (none) ☀️💛 ☀️

A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

