These Celebs Nailed the 10-Year Challenge
Of course Reese hasn't aged a day.
Celebrities aren't immune to the lure of hashtags. For every one of your BFF's #TBTs, Kate Hudson has one that blows an old vacation trip out of the water. So, it makes sense that the stars went all out when it came to the 10-Year Challenge that swept Twitter and Instagram.
Just like you, they had eyebrow regret, some questionable hair choices, and took some time to poke fun at themselves. Here are a few of the best. Just remember that while stars really are just like us sometimes, not everyone has a record of their time on the red carpet. But thankfully, they do — and we're thankful that they're good sports about all the questionable trends, beauty missteps, and '00s nostalgia.
Reese Witherspoon
No, your eyes are fine. She just looks nearly identical as she did a decade ago.
Kelly Ripa
Ripa looks great, too, and her arm candy doesn't look so bad, either.
Kate Hudson
A hair transformation for the ages.
Padma Lakshmi
Lakshmi opted to throw it back 20 years instead of 10.
Kate Beckinsale
And Beckinsale went back 15.
Brie Larson
Captain Marvel had an awkward phase, too.
January Jones and Kiernan Shipka
These Mad Men co-stars take mommy-and-me to a whole different place.
Isla Fisher
What's changed in the last 10 years for Fisher? According to her post, stretch marks, Spanx, and diapers.
Jessica Biel
Biel's throwing it back to her lines and hoops.
Nicki Minaj
10 years later, Minaj is still looking like she's in charge.