These Celebs Nailed the 10-Year Challenge

Celebrities aren't immune to the lure of hashtags. For every one of your BFF's #TBTs, Kate Hudson has one that blows an old vacation trip out of the water. So, it makes sense that the stars went all out when it came to the 10-Year Challenge that swept Twitter and Instagram.

Just like you, they had eyebrow regret, some questionable hair choices, and took some time to poke fun at themselves. Here are a few of the best. Just remember that while stars really are just like us sometimes, not everyone has a record of their time on the red carpet. But thankfully, they do — and we're thankful that they're good sports about all the questionable trends, beauty missteps, and '00s nostalgia.

Image zoom Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

No, your eyes are fine. She just looks nearly identical as she did a decade ago.

Kelly Ripa

Ripa looks great, too, and her arm candy doesn't look so bad, either.

Kate Hudson

A hair transformation for the ages.

Padma Lakshmi

Lakshmi opted to throw it back 20 years instead of 10.

Kate Beckinsale

And Beckinsale went back 15.

Brie Larson

Captain Marvel had an awkward phase, too.

January Jones and Kiernan Shipka

These Mad Men co-stars take mommy-and-me to a whole different place.

Isla Fisher

What's changed in the last 10 years for Fisher? According to her post, stretch marks, Spanx, and diapers.

Jessica Biel

Biel's throwing it back to her lines and hoops.

Nicki Minaj

10 years later, Minaj is still looking like she's in charge.