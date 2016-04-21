Jennifer Hudson, Madonna, and More Share Touching Photos of Meeting Prince

Following the news of Prince's shocking death, stars flooded social media with their condolences. And many of those who'd had the privilege of working with him, meeting him or calling him a friend, shared special photos on Instagram as tribute to the iconic musician and his legacy.

"Genius, legend, inspiration, friend. The world will miss you. I'll never get over it," Mariah Carey captioned a smiling shot of herself standing beside Prince.

Genius, legend, inspiration, friend. The world will miss you. I'll never get over it. A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2016 at 12:29pm PDT

RELATED: Prince Dead at 57, Stars Flood Social Media with Condolences

Madonna also honored the "Purple Rain" singer, posting a photo of herself standing near Prince in coordinating yellow ensembles with big smiles on their faces. "He Changed The World!! A True Visionary. What a loss. I'm Devastated. This is Not A Love Song," she wrote alongside it.

He Changed The World!! A True Visionary. What a loss. I'm Devastated.🦄 This is Not A Love Song. A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 21, 2016 at 11:17am PDT

Penelope Cruz paid tribute to her friend with a photo of them together, showing the two side by side at an event. "I met you when I was only 14 and I remember it like it was yesterday," she captioned the image. "You have inspired me in so many ways...Over all these years we have shared so many beautiful moments and I thank you again for that. You are magic and that's what you gave us. This world will miss you, my friend. There's a place in my heart for you, forever."

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Pens Heartfelt Tribute to His "Idol" Prince

Jennifer Hudson, who sang "Nothing Compares 2 U" with Prince in 2012 during his "Welcome 2 America" Tour, posted a shot of that performance, captioning it, "I'm heartbroken and speechless."

I'm heartbroken and speechless A photo posted by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Apr 21, 2016 at 11:49am PDT

Many more stars like Chaka Khan Ludacris, Barbra Streisand, and Spike Lee chimed in with their own photo memorials as well.

I LOVED him, the world LOVED him. Now he's at peace with his Father. Rest in power, @prince, my brother. pic.twitter.com/ZN6cc3WWuF — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) April 21, 2016

Legends Never Die. A photo posted by @ludacris on Apr 21, 2016 at 12:16pm PDT

So sad to hear of his passing. #Prince A photo posted by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Apr 21, 2016 at 11:36am PDT

I Miss My Brother. Prince Was A Funny Cat. Great Sense Of Humor. A photo posted by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Apr 21, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

Prince, who touched so many and left a huge musical legacy, was found dead Thursday at his Paisley Park residence in Chanhassen, Minn. May he rest in peace.