11 Celebrities Who Embrace Their Freckles on Instagram

Jennifer Velez
Aug 04, 2015

Freckles are a beautiful thing—and celebrities are on a mission to prove it. Always one to encourage a positive self-image on social media, Demi Lovato ditched her makeup in a recent Instagram selfie (above), proudly revealing an adorably speckled complexion to her millions of followers. But she wasn’t the only star to do so. Everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Gisele Bündchen has flaunted their gorgeous specks on the photo-sharing site—and we’ve gathered our favorite ones. Scroll down to see them all. (We bet you’ll never want to cover your freckles again.)

Kendall Jenner

👶🏽

Olivia Munn

Flashback! Met Gala 2014. Photo by @jessicaalba 💛

Rashida Jones

The shadow of my former self(ie)

Lucy Liu

Selfie w Rocket (100yrs old!) more info at WCS.org @bronxzoo #worldturtleday

Gisele Bündchen

Pronta pro café da manhã com a Ana e com o Louro! #MaisVocê 😄😉😘🍓🍉🍇🍋 Ready to go!!

Erin Heatherton

Love you #Istanbul 😘💗☀️

Gigi Hadid

iced coffee

Gwyneth Paltrow

Yippie Ki-Yay motherf*&$rs, the Big Sky country today on @goop

Kesha

🌼

Evangeline Lilly

