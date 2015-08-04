11 Celebrities Who Embrace Their Freckles on Instagram

Instagram/@ddlovato
Freckles are a beautiful thing—and celebrities are on a mission to prove it. Always one to encourage a positive self-image on social media, Demi Lovato ditched her makeup in a recent Instagram selfie (above), proudly revealing an adorably speckled complexion to her millions of followers. But she wasn’t the only star to do so. Everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Gisele Bündchen has flaunted their gorgeous specks on the photo-sharing site—and we’ve gathered our favorite ones. Scroll down to see them all. (We bet you’ll never want to cover your freckles again.)
