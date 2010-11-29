Celebrities Will Sign Off Twitter for World AIDS Day

Chris Pizzello/Apphoto; ZUMApress; Frederick M. Brown/Getty; Amanda Schwab/Apphoto
Anne L. Fritz
Nov 29, 2010 @ 1:42 pm

Don't be surprised if this Wednesday, your Twitter feed is surprisingly silent. On December 1st, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Hudson and other celebrities have pledged to take a break from social media to draw awareness to World Aids Day, and specifically to Alicia Keys’s Keep a Child Alive campaign. "This is such a direct and instantly emotional way...to get people to pay attention," the singer told the Associated Press. The stars will sign back on once the charity raises $1 million. To do your part, make a one-time $5 donation to Keep a Child Alive by texting 9099. The charge will appear on your next phone bill.

