Celebrities Will Sign Off Twitter for World AIDS Day

Don't be surprised if this Wednesday, your Twitter feed is surprisingly silent. On December 1st, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Hudson and other celebrities have pledged to take a break from social media to draw awareness to World Aids Day, and specifically to Alicia Keys’s Keep a Child Alive campaign. "This is such a direct and instantly emotional way...to get people to pay attention," the singer told the Associated Press. The stars will sign back on once the charity raises $1 million. To do your part, make a one-time $5 donation to Keep a Child Alive by texting 9099. The charge will appear on your next phone bill.