Kylie Jenner and 6 Other Celebs Who Love to Wear Wigs on the Red Carpet

Celebrities change up their hairstyles on a regular basis, from wild shades to super-short pixies. But rather than chopping their hair on a whim (and regretting it later on) or damaging their strands with excessive coloring, several stars turn to a more temporary solution: wigs.

As proven by some of our favorite hairstyle chameleons, including Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, wigs are the easiest way to transform your look and make a major statement—no commitment necessary. From Kylie Jenner to Katie Holmes (whose blunt bob was so convincing, we thought it was the real deal), keep scrolling for more stars who love rocking faux tresses on the red carpet.

Kylie Jenner

After dyeing her hair an “ashy dirty blonde,” the 18-year-old admitted she wore wigs to help nurse her damaged hair back to health. Most recently, the star turned heads with a shiny, shoulder-length style paired with blunt bangs (above) at this year’s VMAs.

RELATED: Which Hair Extensions Are Right for You?

Lady Gaga

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

While many people try to hide their gray hair, Lady Gaga is not afraid embrace the #grannyhair trend on the red carpet. Of all the statement-making wigs the star has worn over the years, the silvery strands she chose for the 2015 Oscars were surprisingly subdued.

Katy Perry

Karwai Tang/WireImage

While the popstar’s faux hairstyles have caught our attention on numerous occasions (check out her epic wig collection here), the Kris Jenner-inspired crop she debuted at the 2015 Met Gala might be her most memorable look yet.

Zendaya

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

When it comes to award show hairstyles, Zendaya is all about experimenting with wigs. Case in point: the super-short pixie she sported at the 2015 BET Awards. Though not everyone was a fan of her daring faux crop, we think the 19-year-old looks fabulous no matter what.

Katie Holmes

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

When Holmes showed up at this year’s Met Gala with a dramatic bob, we were all fooled into thinking she chopped her long hair. Even though we were a little bummed that the star was only revisiting the famous fringed cut she sported in 2008 for just one night, the wig looked as chic as the real deal.

Sia

John Shearer/Getty Images

The notoriously private singer, who prefers not to show her face during performances and interviews, is rarely spotted without a larger-than-life platinum blonde wig. To find out how you'd look in the star's signature look, head to our Hollywood Makeover tool.

Rihanna

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Rihanna, is that you? The hairstyle chameleon was almost unrecognizable when she showed off a head full of fiery red curls at a pre-Grammys event back in 2011.

PHOTOS: 7 Super-Sexy Fall Hairstyles You Need to Try Now