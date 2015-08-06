Celeb Tricks for Upgrading Your T-Shirt's Style Profile

You've got your t-shirt and cutoff game down pat (it is summer after all), but how does one take the everyday essential to the next level? See how five celebrities and it-girls style their tee to maximum effect for summer.

Wear a Blazer

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

A polished topper like Jessica Alba's lends an air of sophistication to the T-shirt. Choose a double-breasted version with bold buttons to further class it up.

Get In-Vested

Sultana/Splash News

If a blazer is just too hot for you, think about a sleeveless vest. It's become a staple this summer for stars like Gigi Hadid, and in black adds some much needed drama to a tee.

Try Culottes

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

It's no surprise that we are obsessed with the culotte—it is the pant of the season! Tuck in a simple tee into the chic bottoms to create a long lean line. If you're feeling daring, layer a leather top over your T-shirt, like Miroslava Duma.

Opt for a Pencil Skirt

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

A pencil skirt may seem like the last thing you would pair with a T-shirt, but, as Leelee Sobieski proves, it's a no-fuss option for an early evening cocktail or dinner date. Look for a darker skirt to counter your plain white tee.

Go Long

INFphoto.com

Like the pencil skirt, an ankle-grazing skirt is perfect for those summer nights out. Mix motifs with a graphic top and bottom in a similar color palette, like Beyoncé.

