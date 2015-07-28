8 Times Celebrities Forgot It Was Summer

It's officially summer. After weeks of perfectly nice balmy weather, the nation is under a siege of sweltering heat. The 90-plus degree temps have spanned both coasts, leading some to call it a "heat wave." Basically, it's hot. Everywhere. But evidently, that doesn't seem to affect, distress or bother the A-list bunch so much.

Instead of typical hot-weather sartorial suspects, like shorts, flimsy tanks, and breezy dresses, certain celebrities are dressing for fall—and even winter. They're either living in an air-conditioned bubble invisible to the naked eye, or they're somehow magically immune to the heat. (Meanwhile, we—aka normal folk—are doing everything we can to battle and answer every sweat-related problem we have.) After a brutally cold winter in which stars forgot it was, well, winter, they've gone and done a complete 180. From heavy-knit sweater dresses to leather culottes, here are eight times celebrities forgot it was summer from the past few weeks.

Gigi Hadid (above)

The model covered up for a lunchtime date with beau Joe Jonas in a long-sleeve gray sweater dress, with a black duffel and Adidas Superstars. No signs of sweat here.

Bryce Dallas Howard

Araya Diaz/WireImage

Howard got a jump start on fall layering, styling an emerald green sweater vest over a long-sleeve floral-print and demure midi-length pencil.

Katie Holmes

Raymond Hall/GC Images

It's an edgy look for Holmes—one that we happily welcome. But, we were a tad distracted by the long-sleeve metallic sweater and her pleated leather Zac Zac Posen culottes.

Kendall Jenner

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The central keyhole detail and the dangerously high slit may serve as summery ventilation, but the high-neck long-sleeve top and the rich burgundy hue scream fall to us.

Kourtney Kardashian

X17online

Kardashian broke out head-to-toe suede, matching her leather shift with her calf-high lace-up boots.

Alexa Chung

Chris Weeks/Getty Images

Chung modeled her own latest AC for AG designs at the launch, styling the black velvety corduroy vest with high-waist trousers and boots.

Beyonce

Splash News

The singer kept her cool in the heat and flaunted her curves in a body-hugging caramel-brown knit number.

Uma Thurman

Brad Barket/Getty Images

More layers, courtesy of Thurman. The star pulled off the winter white trend (albeit a few months prematurely) in a cream turtleneck, a beige cardigan, and ivory pants.

