Olivia Palermo Proves Plaid Is the Perfect Fall Uniform

When it comes to prints, nothing is cozier than plaid. This is why the pattern gets so much love during the fall, when temperatures drop, and also why it has typically been a casual staple. Think: your boyfriend's oversized flannel shirt worn on a Sunday or, if we're talking really casual, pajamas. Plaid has also been a symbol of grunge, with shirts left open or tied around the waist in true '90s fashion. Now, the piece has been reimagined completely by celebrities who have elevated the pattern from a lazy-day go-to to a polished style guaranteed to turn heads.

Case in point: Olivia Palermo stepped out recently layering plaid on plaid. Her combo of a red Rails top with a sleeveless coat by Thakoon for Kohl's DesigNation looked sophisticated yet maintained the pattern's laid-back quality. She expertly styled the look with mirrored Westward Leaning sunnies, a structured bag, and pointed flats with a bow detail. Get more fall outfit inspiration, below!