Celebrities Caught in Face Mask Selfies 

Gone are the days of slathering on a face mask and praying that your boyfriend (or anyone else for that matter) doesn’t catch you in the act. In what has become quite the popular Instagram trend, celebrities are happily sharing the secrets behind their gorgeous complexions by snapping selfies during their pampering sessions—funny-looking facial treatments included.

While some like to unwind with traditional creamy formulas, like the ones BFF's Minka Kelly and Mandy Moore are wearing (above), several others, including Chrissy Teigen and even Chris Pratt, have been known to get their glow on with serum-soaked sheet masks that contour to their faces (no, they weren’t walking off the set of an upcoming horror film). From Brooke Shields to Lady Gaga, scroll down to see more photos of celebs embracing their beauty routines on social media.

Emilia Clarke

Miley Cyrus

2 daze been ruff A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 7, 2015 at 8:07pm PDT

Chrissy Teigen

Today A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 13, 2015 at 3:41am PDT

Shay Mitchell

After traveling for a solid 30 hrs... I cannot explain the happiness of a hot shower and a face mask. #necessities ✈️🚘🏨🗻 A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Mar 1, 2015 at 4:41pm PST

Brooke Shields

Trying to give up booze for a bit. This is the closest I can get to my wine. A wine mask! Will try not to eat it when done . A photo posted by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on Aug 18, 2015 at 6:01am PDT

Lady Gaga

8hrs yesterday and still going. Oh the glamours of sleep deprivation. More cigarettes please, and get me my hoes. We haven't even touched the bleach yet. 💀 A photo posted by The Countess (@ladygaga) on May 21, 2015 at 7:11am PDT

Alexa Chung

Put the lotion in the basket. A photo posted by Alexa (@chungalexa) on May 21, 2015 at 10:16pm PDT

Bella Hadid

ladies A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 6, 2015 at 6:58pm PDT

Maria Menounos

Yeah it's face mask night...#twinsies A photo posted by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on Aug 16, 2015 at 8:24pm PDT

Chris Pratt

Backstage @Letterman I'm wearing this creepy mask because it will make me look more radiant? #Baller #guardiansofthegalaxy A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jul 29, 2014 at 1:43pm PDT

