Celebrities Caught in Face Mask Selfies 

Gone are the days of slathering on a face mask and praying that your boyfriend (or anyone else for that matter) doesn’t catch you in the act. In what has become quite the popular Instagram trend, celebrities are happily sharing the secrets behind their gorgeous complexions by snapping selfies during their pampering sessions—funny-looking facial treatments included.
While some like to unwind with traditional creamy formulas, like the ones BFF's Minka Kelly and Mandy Moore are wearing (above), several others, including Chrissy Teigen and even Chris Pratt, have been known to get their glow on with serum-soaked sheet masks that contour to their faces (no, they weren’t walking off the set of an upcoming horror film). From Brooke Shields to Lady Gaga, scroll down to see more photos of celebs embracing their beauty routines on social media.
