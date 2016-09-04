Celebrities Caught in Face Mask Selfies 

mandymooremm/Instagram
Jennifer Velez
Sep 04, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Gone are the days of slathering on a face mask and praying that your boyfriend (or anyone else for that matter) doesn’t catch you in the act. In what has become quite the popular Instagram trend, celebrities are happily sharing the secrets behind their gorgeous complexions by snapping selfies during their pampering sessions—funny-looking facial treatments included.

While some like to unwind with traditional creamy formulas, like the ones BFF's Minka Kelly and Mandy Moore are wearing (above), several others, including Chrissy Teigen and even Chris Pratt, have been known to get their glow on with serum-soaked sheet masks that contour to their faces (no, they weren’t walking off the set of an upcoming horror film). From Brooke Shields to Lady Gaga, scroll down to see more photos of celebs embracing their beauty routines on social media.

Emilia Clarke

Miley Cyrus

2 daze been ruff

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Chrissy Teigen

Today

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Shay Mitchell

Brooke Shields

RELATED: The 5 Best Sheet Masks on the Market Right Now

Lady Gaga

Alexa Chung

Put the lotion in the basket.

A photo posted by Alexa (@chungalexa) on

Bella Hadid

ladies

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Maria Menounos

Yeah it's face mask night...#twinsies

A photo posted by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on

Chris Pratt

Backstage @Letterman I'm wearing this creepy mask because it will make me look more radiant? #Baller #guardiansofthegalaxy

A photo posted by prattprattpratt (@prattprattpratt) on

January Jones

G'morning NYC! Travel/hotel=dehydrated=scary moisture mask➡️will be 10yrs younger in 15min! 👶🏼

A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!