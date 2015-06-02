Twinning: Rose Byrne & 4 Other Stars Rocked Fashion's Raciest Trend—on the Same Night

Between the CFDA Awards, two bicoastal premieres, and one charity dinner in London, a whole hoard of stars graced the red carpet in their finest last night. Whenever multiple major events coincide like this, accidental twinning and fashion trends are bound to emerge. Such was the case when not three, not four, but five celebrities stepped out in look-alike outfits, each clad in some iteration of a cut-out LBD.

The star leading the fashion pack? Rose Byrne, who, not only landed on our best-dressed list, but stunned at the New York premiere of Spy in a sparkling black Osman design with bold, graphic cut-outs carved at the bodice and up the hemline.

Emmy Rossum in Dion Lee with Paul Andrew shoes and Eva Fehren jewelry. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emmy Rossum also revealed glimpses of skin last night at the CFDA Awards in a black lace long-sleeve Dion Lee dress with slashes at the shoulders and midriff.

RELATED: See All the Best Looks From the 2015 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Meanwhile, across the pond, Kate Hudson stepped out for a good cause and supported her mom, Goldie Hawn, at Love-In for the Kids' 4th Annual Hawn Foundation UK Fundraising Dinner in a printed black twist-neck Temperley London dress with a keyhole detail at the front and embellishments at the back.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Los Angeles, Jenna Dewan-Tatum smoldered at the premiere of Entourage in an ab-baring David Koma LBD with leather panels that stretched across the neck-line and hem.

Barry King/Getty Images

And finally, Malin Akerman also hit the Los Angeles premiere of Entourage in a very similar look, except that her one-shoulder fringed design boasted an asymmetric slit across the chest.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's Baby Bump Makes Its Debut at the CFDA Awards