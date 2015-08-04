See Which Celebrities Are Sporting the Apple Watch

Are you still unsure about whether to spring for an Apple Watch or not? Here's your smart-watch style inspiration from the stars to help with the decision. Read on to see which celebrities snagged the Apple Watch early, and where they've been spotted swiping, scrolling, and double-tapping.
Katy Perry
The singer posted a shot of her new accessory to her Instagram account. Her customization game is on point with a Mickey Mouse background image and matching red band.
Christy Turlington Burns
One of the first people ever to score one of the watches, Turlington Burns used her Apple Watch to train for the Virgin Money London Marathon.
Pharrell Williams
There's a new addition to The Voice coach's signature arm party: William's debuted his watch on air during the show, then wore it again on stage on the Apple campus in Cupertino CA, where he gave an Earth Day performance.
Drake
The rapper took his version for a spin through the Indio desert at Coachella, where he gave a headlining performance (complete with a smooch from Madonna).
Mindy Kaling
Kaling admitted to her Instagram followers that she doesn't mind a little nudge from her Apple Watch to get her moving.
Gwen Stefani
Following in Williams' footsteps, Stefani debuted her new wrist candy while filming The Voice.
Meghan Trainor Love seeing Mickey dancing on my apple watch😍 pic.twitter.com/6SHwN2XmXj
The singer tweeted out her face of choice: none other than the dancing Mickey Mouse.