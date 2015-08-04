See Which Celebrities Are Sporting the Apple Watch

Are you still unsure about whether to spring for an Apple Watch or not? Here's your smart-watch style inspiration from the stars to help with the decision. Read on to see which celebrities snagged the Apple Watch early, and where they've been spotted swiping, scrolling, and double-tapping.

Katy Perry

Instagram/katyperry

The singer posted a shot of her new accessory to her Instagram account. Her customization game is on point with a Mickey Mouse background image and matching red band.

RELATED: 5 Reasons Fashionistas Will Swoon Over The Apple Watch

Christy Turlington Burns

Ray Tang/REX Shutterstock

One of the first people ever to score one of the watches, Turlington Burns used her Apple Watch to train for the Virgin Money London Marathon.

Pharrell Williams

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

There's a new addition to The Voice coach's signature arm party: William's debuted his watch on air during the show, then wore it again on stage on the Apple campus in Cupertino CA, where he gave an Earth Day performance.

Drake

Instagram/champagnepapi

The rapper took his version for a spin through the Indio desert at Coachella, where he gave a headlining performance (complete with a smooch from Madonna).

Mindy Kaling

I love my Apple Watch. It's the only thing in my life that I don't mind when it tells me to get off my ass and walk around. A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jul 15, 2015 at 12:44pm PDT

Kaling admitted to her Instagram followers that she doesn't mind a little nudge from her Apple Watch to get her moving.

Gwen Stefani What 🕒 is it? Fun with ⌚️ faces. Break time at #TheVoice shoot. #AppleWatch 🙌👸⭐️ A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 17, 2015 at 11:54am PDT

Following in Williams' footsteps, Stefani debuted her new wrist candy while filming The Voice.

Meghan Trainor Love seeing Mickey dancing on my apple watch😍 pic.twitter.com/6SHwN2XmXj — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 13, 2015

The singer tweeted out her face of choice: none other than the dancing Mickey Mouse.

PHOTOS: Check Out All The Latest Wearable Devices