Leonardo DiCaprio, Eva Longoria, Emma Stone, and More Want You to Vote for Your Future

This year, Hollywood’s biggest stars are encouraging Americans to get out and vote in the 2016 presidential election by sharing exactly why they’ll be casting their ballots. In the new #VoteYourFuture campaign, some of the biggest names in the business—Leo! Eva! Emma!—are sharing what issues they’re passionate about in the hopes that they’ll inspire you to do the same.

The star-studded video features celebrities of different races, genders, ages, and sexual orientations from Olivia Wilde to Leonardo DiCaprio, Zendaya Coleman, Eva Longoria, Rami Malek, Sarah Hyland, Julia Roberts, Robert De Niro, Wilmer Valderrama, Kendall Jenner, Anne Hathaway, Samuel L. Jackson, Emma Stone, and more.

DiCaprio shares his concerns about climate change. “I can’t imagine having a political leader that doesn’t listen to the scientific community,” he says in another video. Longoria, meanwhile, is worried about economic mobility and equality for women. “Women aren’t a special interest group, we are half the population of the United States, yet we’re still underpaid for doing the same job a man does,” she declares.

“You’re the boss, so hire the right person to make this country what you think it should be,” Wilde says. “You can’t vote if you don’t register.”

Watch the empowering, star-studded PSA at top, and see more individual videos from the stars in the #VoteYourFuture campaign on YouTube.