Kylie Jenner & 8 More Celebs Showed Off Their Sexiest Swimsuit Shots on Instagram This Week

Need some inspiration for your swimsuit selections? Kylie Jenner, Ellie Goulding and other stars who showed off their killer curves in bikinis and more on Instagram this week might be able to give you just that.

As the 18-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got ready for her Kendall & Kylie swim shoot for Topshop Wednesday, she posted a selfie that showed her posing in a yellow-and-black bikini from her collection. The social media darling was just one of many stars who hit the social media site with photos of themselves in their best beach and poolside attire, like mom-to-be Bar Refaeli who pretended to catch a rainbow in a throwback bikini shot.

RELATED: Ellie Goulding Looks Better Than Ever in a Bikini in Miami

Whether you need bikini inspo, fitspo, or ideas for new bikini snaps, take a peek at this week's best swimsuit Instagram photos (James Franco even makes a cameo)!:

Bar Rafaeli:

#fbf #Hawaii 🌈 A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 29, 2016 at 1:27am PDT

Shay Mitchell:

To my best friend in the entire world and the person who knows me better than anyone. I am so lucky to have you in my life... Cheers to the best years yet to come...! 🎉🎂🍾 Love you @joanierutledge A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Apr 28, 2016 at 10:27pm PDT

Vanessa Hudgens:

James Franco:

When you watch in a 24 hour period: GIRLS season 5 finale (loved!) EASTBOUND series finale (legendary!) LEMONADE (important!) The MAPLETHORPE doc (inspiring!) 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A photo posted by James Franco (@jamesfrancotv) on Apr 28, 2016 at 5:01pm PDT

Ellie Goulding:

✌🏼️ A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Apr 28, 2016 at 2:23pm PDT

Serena Williams:

Tbt A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 28, 2016 at 1:01pm PDT

Bella Hadid:

ok ummm hiii mom! @yolanda.hadid hotness 🔥🔥🔥🔥 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 23, 2016 at 3:10pm PDT

Hilary Duff:

Kylie Jenner: