Celebrities at the Super Bowl!

Hollywood descended upon Dallas this weekend to celebrate Super Bowl XLV. Lea Michele and Christina Aguilera kicked off the game with patriotic performances (shown), Fergie shined with a crystal-studded outfit during halftime, and Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher scored seats behind former President George W. Bush in the stadium. And, oh yeah, the Green Bay Packers won! Click through the gallery to see who else partied in Texas for Super Bowl weekend.

MORE:• Kim Kardashian's Super Bowl Commercial• Fergie's Sexiest Looks!