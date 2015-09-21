See How Amy Schumer and a Host of Emmys Attendees Managed to Beat the L.A. Heat

While stars like Kerry Washington and Laverne Cox smoldered in precisely cut slit dresses with plenty of peek-a-boo paneling, their smokin' appearances weren't what caused the mercury to rise to a swelteringly hot level for Sunday night's 2015 Emmy Awards. The temperature in Los Angeles reportedly climbed to above 100 degrees, and even the most polished of stars couldn’t help but break a sweat on the red carpet. Attentive stylists and makeup artists worked extra hard to make sure that last-minute touch ups and plenty of blotting sheets were always closely available, but in front of the cameras, Emmy nominees and guests alike left matters in their own hands.

Just hours before Inside Amy Schumer took home the prize for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, the show’s creator and Trainwreck star (above) grabbed a handheld fan and took a moment to recover from the perspiration. Nearby beauties Cox (below) and Elisabeth Moss (below) took a breezy cue from Schumer as well—Moss shared the handy device with fellow actor Will Forte—while Homeland star Mandy Patinkin simply chose to remove his tuxedo jacket.

Luckily for Claire Danes, her team was ready to brave the sweat-inducing force of Mother Nature. “It’s 90 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, so I wanted to pull her hair up. I decided to go for a faux bob, with a late '60s, early '70s vibe,” says Peter Butler, the starlet’s hairstylist. And while Danes seems to have easily beaten the heat, other red carpet regulars, like Mario Lopez, weren’t so lucky (below). Scroll down to see which other stars almost failed to stay cool for the summer.

OMG it is SO HOT out here. Literally just almost passed out 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Emmys2015 #ERedCarpet — Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) September 20, 2015

102 degrees here at the Emmys. Holy moly 😎 — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) September 20, 2015

melting — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 20, 2015

