Watch Ryan Gosling, Kate Hudson, and More Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves

It's finally time! The latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s beloved Celebrities Read Mean Tweets segment is out after months of anticipation. This 10th edition featured Kate Hudson, Ryan Gosling, Olivia Wilde, Melissa McCarthy, and many more celebrities reading actual not-so-nice tweets about themselves.

Hugh Grant kicked things off with a particularly rough one: "Watching Hugh Grant and his stutteringly pathetic 'charm' is about as appealing to me as closing my scrotum in a DVD case." Being a first timer on the circuit, Grant was in disbelief. "Are these real or do you make them up to be especially nasty?"

Then it was Hudson's turn. She couldn't help but laugh when she was compared to "a dead-eyed trash bag that smells like low tide" in her tweet. Chris Evans also found being called a "stupid bearded sweater-wearing dumb dork," to be absolutely hilarious. Well, it's good to have a sense of humor about it!

Zac Efron and Gosling also had great ones with Efron reading, "Has Zac Efron ever been in a film where he doesn't play a douche? I've never seen one of his films, I'm just judging by his face." Gosling read, "Why does Ryan Gosling always look like he's trying to squeeze a fart out without it making any noise?" the tweeter asks. Gosling answered: "Because I'm a gentleman."

Watch the celebrities read mean tweets about themselves in the video above.