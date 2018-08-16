Diana Ross, the Obamas and More React to the Death of Legendary Singer Aretha Franklin

Long reigning Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin passed away at her Detroit home on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Celebrities from all corners of the entertainment industry flocked to social media to share their words for the late “Respect” singer — though with a career spanning 7 decades and 18 Grammy wins, there’s a lot more to say about the legend than can fit into 180 characters.

Scroll down below to read tributes from Aretha’s famous colleagues, friends, and fans.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Barbra Streisand

Paul McCartney

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

Ringo Starr

God bless Aretha Franklin the queen of soul and peace and love to her family 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮️ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 16, 2018

John Legend

Kate Hudson

Ryan Seacrest

The @AmericanIdol fam had the great privilege of working with the iconic Aretha Franklin for a special ep in Detroit. The world will miss her as she’s left an indelible mark on our culture. Her artistry & music will move & inspire us forever. Rest in peace to the Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/3LaOL6wvkn — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 16, 2018

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Naomi Campbell

Diana Ross

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Elton John

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

Gucci Mane

RIP Aretha Franklin — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 16, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lucky enough to have seen Aretha live exactly once, and this was it.

Thank you for the music, we will be listening to you forever https://t.co/aMHIBFaTAs — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 16, 2018

Ricky Martin

Today we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) August 16, 2018

Andy Cohen

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018

Hugh Jackman

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

Akon

Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, your music will live on forever #RIPAretha #queenofsoul pic.twitter.com/jAusz88l0Q — AKON (@Akon) August 16, 2018

Nina Garcia

"Music does a lot of things for a lot of people. It's transporting, for sure. It can take you right back, years back, to the very moment certain things happened in your life. It's uplifting, it's encouraging, it's strengthening" RIP #QueenOfSoul Aretha Franklin pic.twitter.com/GP36DnaO5z — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) August 16, 2018

Leslie Jones

YALL DONT UNDERSTAND WE JUST LOST THE QUEEN!! I WILL MISS YOU ARETHA FRANKLIN SO MANY NIGHTS YOUR MUSIC SAVED MY LIFE!! REST IN PEACE!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) August 16, 2018

Ivanka Trump

Aretha Franklin was an artistic genius and trailblazer whose gift to the world transcends time.

Long live the Queen of Soul as we pass her music on from generation to generation.

May she Rest In Peace. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 16, 2018

Quincy Jones

From the time that Dinah Washington 1st told me that Aretha was the “next one” when she was 12-years old, until the present day, Aretha Franklin set the bar & she did it with the professionalism, class, grace, & humility that only a true Queen could... 📸: Hassan pic.twitter.com/IjT6I7NH1D — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) August 16, 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

I have loved Aretha Franklin’s music my entire life, and her music has played in our audience for 15 years. My heart goes out to her family. #RESPECT #QueenofSoul — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 16, 2018

Kelly Clarkson

Aretha Franklin is the reason why I sing from that part deep inside of me that few could ever reach. She was my favorite and will always be. What a gift she has left all of us with her musical footprints. There will never be another like her. She was truly special. #QueenOfSoul — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) August 16, 2018

Lisa Marie Presley

Today has always been a hard day for me, and now the “Queen Of Soul” Aretha Franklin has left us, this loss saddens my heart not only was she a fellow Memphian, but she was also my inspiration to sing 😢 pic.twitter.com/amLqmcGvri — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) August 16, 2018

Tony Bennett

Barack Obama

Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2018

Michelle Obama

Watching Aretha Franklin perform at the White House, and on so many other occasions, made time stand still. @BarackObama and I are holding Aretha’s family in our hearts right now. She will forever be our Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/NhHsbKijpl — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 16, 2018

Barack and Michelle Obama

Obamas' statement on passing of Aretha Franklin pic.twitter.com/OqXFWis26v — Louis Nelson (@louisjnelson) August 16, 2018

Tyra Banks

Aretha the Queen. Aretha Franklin epitomized that fierce black woman soul with just enough touch of pain in her vibrato, to make every human bow down to those precious vocals that only she could produce. May the heavens above shout with eternal pride, R-E-S-P-E-C-T! — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) August 16, 2018

Donald Trump

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Whoopi Goldberg

Aretha Franklin QUEEN of Soul, voice of a generation, one of a kind,took no crap+she didn't fly, she wore fur 2 an inauguration & dared someone2 say something,she is now in the pantheon of Gods greats,in the busom of family. She was my friend,condolences 2her family&2 us all pic.twitter.com/ax6h48S27g — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 16, 2018

Hillary Clinton

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018