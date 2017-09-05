Celebrities React to the Trump Administration's Decision to End DACA

Isabel Jones
Sep 05, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

On Tuesday morning, the Trump administration officially announced its decision to phase out DACA, the government program Obama signed into place in 2012 to assist undocumented immigrant children.

Under the DACA (short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, nearly 800,000 young immigrants who illegally entered the U.S. as minors have been protected from deportation and able to work legally through two-year renewable work permits.

Today, however, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared that DACA is being phased out, and will officially end March 5, 2018.

The decision has come as an affront to many, as its removal will affect thousands of young people who’ve lived in America for the bulk of their lives and had little to no impact on their parents’ decision to immigrate to the U.S.

This drastic policy change has social media abuzz with thoughts and feelings, including those of the Hollywood elite.

Scroll down below to see what celebrities are saying about this morning’s announcement.

Queen Latifah

Kristen Bell

Mark Ruffalo

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Judd Apatow

Gabrielle Union

Ava DuVernay

Mark Zuckerberg

This is a sad day for our country. The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young...

Mia Farrow

Kerry Washington

Connie Britton

Kumail Nanjiani

Demi Lovato

Olivia Munn

Justin Theroux

"Look at how a single candle can both defy and define the darkness." -Anne Frank

Amber Tamblyn

Stephen Colbert

Elizabeth Banks

Jada Pinkett Smith

Khloé Kardashian 

"Ultimately, this is about basic decency.” @barackobama I stand with the Dreamers

Brie Larson

