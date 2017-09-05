Celebrities React to the Trump Administration's Decision to End DACA

On Tuesday morning, the Trump administration officially announced its decision to phase out DACA, the government program Obama signed into place in 2012 to assist undocumented immigrant children.

Under the DACA (short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, nearly 800,000 young immigrants who illegally entered the U.S. as minors have been protected from deportation and able to work legally through two-year renewable work permits.

Today, however, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared that DACA is being phased out, and will officially end March 5, 2018.

The decision has come as an affront to many, as its removal will affect thousands of young people who’ve lived in America for the bulk of their lives and had little to no impact on their parents’ decision to immigrate to the U.S.

This drastic policy change has social media abuzz with thoughts and feelings, including those of the Hollywood elite.

Queen Latifah

Kristen Bell

This administration is not representing American values. They are failing us, and our forefathers would be ashamed. — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 5, 2017

Mark Ruffalo

A cowardly act by a cruel, vindictive and heartless administration intent on tearing at the very fabric of the American dream. #shame https://t.co/hxbZfCZgfL — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 5, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Judd Apatow

Look at this. This is why we are here. Register to vote. https://t.co/SzAZvzQKih — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) September 5, 2017

Gabrielle Union

Ava DuVernay

"Adult illegal aliens." Just a disgusting display of prejudice, ignorance and heartlessness. But exactly what's expected of these cowards. https://t.co/zfYrS7uizb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 5, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg

This is a sad day for our country. The decision to end DACA is not just wrong. It is particularly cruel to offer young... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Mia Farrow

Expelling 800,000 kids who grew up in America is wrong, cruel, sickening. #Dreamers #DACA — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 5, 2017

Kerry Washington

Connie Britton

Cowardly. Callous. Disgusting. This is not who we are. #defendDACA — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) September 5, 2017

Kumail Nanjiani

They have been here since childhood. They trusted the government. They are America. #DefendDACA — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 5, 2017

Demi Lovato

Defend #DACA and text RESIST to 50409 to contact your officials and to stand up for what is RIGHT. Dreamers, I stand with you. We WILL fight this and the evil people who are standing in our way. A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Olivia Munn

I am here because my family immigrated to America from Saigon the final days of the Vietnam War. We are a family of dreAMERICANS. Revoking #DACA does not protect our country. I stand with the #dreamers and I thank all of the people who came before this president who allowed my family to dream, grow and flourish in America. 🇺🇸❤️💙 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Justin Theroux

"Look at how a single candle can both defy and define the darkness." -Anne Frank A post shared by @justintheroux on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Amber Tamblyn

Stephen Colbert

Repealing DACA in order to MAGA is a load of CACA. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 6, 2017

Elizabeth Banks

Spent the morning angry. Cooler head on now. Need to say (almost just inserted a lot of profanity) I love you #Dreamers I will #DefendDACA — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) September 5, 2017

Jada Pinkett Smith

Over 800k young immigrant #DREAMers across the US are at risk! Extremists want to terminate #DACA. We must #DefendDACA! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 5, 2017

Khloé Kardashian

"Ultimately, this is about basic decency.” @barackobama I stand with the Dreamers A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Brie Larson