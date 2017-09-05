Celebrities React to the Trump Administration's Decision to End DACA

On Tuesday morning, the Trump administration officially announced its decision to phase out DACA, the government program Obama signed into place in 2012 to assist undocumented immigrant children.
Under the DACA (short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, nearly 800,000 young immigrants who illegally entered the U.S. as minors have been protected from deportation and able to work legally through two-year renewable work permits.
Today, however, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared that DACA is being phased out, and will officially end March 5, 2018.
The decision has come as an affront to many, as its removal will affect thousands of young people who’ve lived in America for the bulk of their lives and had little to no impact on their parents’ decision to immigrate to the U.S.
This drastic policy change has social media abuzz with thoughts and feelings, including those of the Hollywood elite.
RELATED: The Trump Administration Is Officially Phasing Out the DACA Program
Scroll down below to see what celebrities are saying about this morning’s announcement.