Celebrities React to Joan Rivers Passing on Twitter

Joan Rivers truly was a trailblazer.

The legend, who at 81 boasted a career that spanned several decades and managed to still front Fashion Police and her own web-series In Bed With Joan, passed away today due to complications from throat surgery last week. A slew of celebrities, many of which had the opportunity to work alongside the legendary comedienne, took to Twitter to express their sadness and memories of the late and great Joan Rivers. Scroll through to read Hollywood's reactions to the icon's untimely death.