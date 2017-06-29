Celebs Had Some Heated Reactions to President Trump's Tweet About Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski

When President Trump attacked Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter, it didn't take too long before celebrities chimed in with their own statements.
In a series of tweets, Trump wrote, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joke, came … to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”
Brzezinski responded to the statement with a tweet of her own, but she wasn't the only one.
Everyone from John Legend to J.K. Rowling had something to say about the exchange.
Legend did not mince words.
Rowling took a different approach and instead quoted Abraham Lincoln.
While Emmy Rossum didn't release a statement of her own, she did re-tweet CNN anchor Jake Tapper's observation.
Comedian Chelsea Handler re-tweeted a series of comments before adding some of her own.
Chrissy Teigen has not been known to hold back with her tweets condemning the President, and this time was no exception.
There's been no official statement from Brzezinski yet apart from the image she tweeted.