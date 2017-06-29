Celebs Had Some Heated Reactions to President Trump's Tweet About Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski

When President Trump attacked Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski on Twitter, it didn't take too long before celebrities chimed in with their own statements.

Getty

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joke, came … to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Brzezinski responded to the statement with a tweet of her own, but she wasn't the only one.

Everyone from John Legend to J.K. Rowling had something to say about the exchange.

Legend did not mince words.

I see Melania's campaign to end cyber bullying is off to a slow start — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

America elected a very shitty person to be President — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 29, 2017

Rowling took a different approach and instead quoted Abraham Lincoln.

'Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.' Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/vkJnlXbnXg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 29, 2017

While Emmy Rossum didn't release a statement of her own, she did re-tweet CNN anchor Jake Tapper's observation.

This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS's campaign against cyber-bullying going? https://t.co/X4xmyreGLH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 29, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: President Trump Launches Twitter Attack on Morning Joe Co-Host Mika Brzezinski

Comedian Chelsea Handler re-tweeted a series of comments before adding some of her own.

Like every woman you've married hasn't had a face lift. U should also get one. And a body lift. And yes, w/this duck, its ok to man shame. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 29, 2017

This is the man we are entrusting our armed forces with? send the young women and men who risk their lives? This is the guy who decides? No — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) June 29, 2017

Chrissy Teigen has not been known to hold back with her tweets condemning the President, and this time was no exception.

You are a national embarrassment. It's like you have no idea how to even fake being a normal human being. You are the proud type of insane. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017

RELATED: Dolce & Gabbana Created a T-Shirt in Response to Backlash Over Dressing Melania Trump

There's been no official statement from Brzezinski yet apart from the image she tweeted.