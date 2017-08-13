Celebrities React to Charlottesville Protests

Friday night and into Saturday morning, a group of torch-waving white nationalists gathered in Charlottesville, Va. to protest the proposed removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in the city’s Emancipation Park—but things went much farther than that. Marchers wielded confederate flags and Nazi-era slogans, prompting a massive counter-protest against the display of bigotry, and violence quickly erupted.
The march came ahead of a white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally planned for this weekend, which was quickly dismantled around 11 a.m. Saturday after people were injured and a state of emergency was declared. One woman was tragically killed after a car plowed into a group of counter-protestors.
VIDEO: Donald Trump Blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter
President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter Saturday afternoon, tweeting “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”
RELATED: Mika Brzezinski: This Is a Sign of a Much Bigger Problem
Below, see what celebrities had to say about it.
Let's all make an extra effort to spread a message of love and inclusiveness.