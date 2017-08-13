Celebrities React to Charlottesville Protests

Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty
InStyle Staff
Aug 13, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Friday night and into Saturday morning, a group of torch-waving white nationalists gathered in Charlottesville, Va. to protest the proposed removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in the city’s Emancipation Park—but things went much farther than that. Marchers wielded confederate flags and Nazi-era slogans, prompting a massive counter-protest against the display of bigotry, and violence quickly erupted.

The march came ahead of a white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally planned for this weekend, which was quickly dismantled around 11 a.m. Saturday after people were injured and a state of emergency was declared. One woman was tragically killed after a car plowed into a group of counter-protestors. 

President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter Saturday afternoon, tweeting “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

Below, see what celebrities had to say about it.

#standupforwhatsright #Repost @cleowade #MLK said it best when he said: "We will have to repent in this generation not merely for the hateful words and actions of the bad people but for the appalling silence of the good people." Racism & bigotry does not merely exist on the faces of the terrorists marching in #charlottesville We all know people who have said or done something that is wrong while we remained silent or tried to justify it because of the other person's background, age or by saying "well they aren't THAT racist" Enough is Enough. Start with you. Let your voice be the one that changes the people around you. Start today. Be a truth teller. Speak truth to power. Be a freedom fighter. Fight the good fight. I love you.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Spent the morning at @hammer_museum Fed my heart and my mind and my spirit. #WeMatter

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

We are stronger than you!! #loveisstrongerthanhate

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention. #myselfie

A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on

A post shared by @amyschumer on

A post shared by @amyschumer on

.

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Let's all make an extra effort to spread a message of love and inclusiveness. 

