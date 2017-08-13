Celebrities React to Charlottesville Protests

Friday night and into Saturday morning, a group of torch-waving white nationalists gathered in Charlottesville, Va. to protest the proposed removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in the city’s Emancipation Park—but things went much farther than that. Marchers wielded confederate flags and Nazi-era slogans, prompting a massive counter-protest against the display of bigotry, and violence quickly erupted.

The march came ahead of a white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally planned for this weekend, which was quickly dismantled around 11 a.m. Saturday after people were injured and a state of emergency was declared. One woman was tragically killed after a car plowed into a group of counter-protestors.

VIDEO: Donald Trump Blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter Saturday afternoon, tweeting “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

RELATED: Mika Brzezinski: This Is a Sign of a Much Bigger Problem

Below, see what celebrities had to say about it.

Spent the morning at @hammer_museum Fed my heart and my mind and my spirit. #WeMatter A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

We are stronger than you!! #loveisstrongerthanhate A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:24pm PDT

If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention. #myselfie A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

. A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 12, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

I know we are not created to hate each other, but to help & love. Use hashtag #BeKind #ThisIsNotUS to tweet positive messages. #Charlotte — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 12, 2017

How tragic that this is what we've come to. My prayers are w those in Charlottesville & every American who is the target of hate & violence. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 12, 2017

That sounds reasonable ... oh wait https://t.co/xQYGKcDbXb — Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) August 12, 2017

These people are really upset. They should go back to their countries. #WeAreAllImmigrants https://t.co/qqWSk1Zv08 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 12, 2017

Two of my producers just got sprayed with urine. Lovely. Hard to keep your cool. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 12, 2017

A woman just came up to me and said “I guess neo-Nazis are at least a diversion from nuclear annihilation” #whataworld #scary — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 12, 2017

Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 12, 2017

Let's all make an extra effort to spread a message of love and inclusiveness.