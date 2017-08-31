Celebrities Pay Tribute to the Late Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death

Isabel Jones
Aug 31, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

On this day, 20 years ago, millions of hearts were broken as the world learned of the death of beloved international icon Princess Diana.

Although time is said to heal all wounds, the pain of the late royal’s death is one still felt around the world two decades later—and it seems nearly as raw as it did then.

Princess Diana’s 1997 car accident and subsequent death were widely attributed to the paparazzi’s aggressive obsession with photographing the People’s Princess. One can’t help but wonder how the story might’ve played out had Diana reigned during the dawn of social media—if Instagram and Twitter branding could’ve kept the media at bay.

Ironically, many celebrities have taken to the respective platforms to pay tribute to the late royal. Although our means of communication have radically changed in the past 20 years, Princess Di’s impact is still felt in modern society.

Scroll down below to see stars’ touching homages to the one and only Princess Diana.

Cindy Crawford

Lena Dunham

Elton John

20 years ago today, the world lost an angel. #RIP @ejaf

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on

Katie Couric

Like so many people around the world, I'm remembering Princess Diana today.

A post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on

Mario Dedivanovic

20 years 🥀 #princessdiana

A post shared by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on

Alexa Chung

❤️

A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on

Rita Wilson

.@TomHanks and I had the privilege to meet Princess Diana at the Apollo 13 screening in London. She could not have been more gracious, charming, funny and kind. I was expecting our second son at the time and she kept asking me if I was comfortable, and if I needed anything. She was a gregarious dinner partner , laughing and engaged. I think she felt like a "normal" person. It was when she got up from the table it became so noticeable that she wasn't "normal." The entire restaurant went silent and watched her as she made her way through the tables to go to the ladies room. With all the scrutiny, she managed to teach us that it was safe to hold the hand of an HIV/AIDS patient, to treat the homeless with dignity, to be fearless in love of humanity. I often wonder what she would have done with her future had she lived. God bless her soul.

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on

