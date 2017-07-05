Hollywood's Elite Are Descending on Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

On Sunday, Paris Haute Couture Week kicked off with a star-studded bang. At Schiaparelli, Olivia Palermo and Tracee Ellis Ross added a dose of color to the front row, with Ellis Ross opting for a fuchsia maxi that hit right above her powder pink boots and Palermo donning a plunging white dress that featured a large cherry-colored heart. Over at Dior, Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and Celine Dion delivered a serious dose of style that mirrored the dreamy looks on the runway. Check out more of our favorite stars’ looks below. 

1 of 18 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Kristen Stewart 

At Chanel, Stewart continued to show her penchant for bringing a modern, feminine edge to the style beloved by '90s boy bands. 

2 of 18 Pierre Suu/GC Images

Cara Delevingne 

At Chanel, the model looked like a total badass in glittering pants lined with fur. Like Katy, she wore a statement eye and a thick choker—but added in two arm bands for even more fierceness. 

3 of 18 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Julianne Moore at Chanel

4 of 18 PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty

Katy Perry

Katy Perry demonstrated robot chic at Chanel. Her bright hairstyle was her most fetching accessory, and she completed the look with a smoky eye and a glittering choker.

5 of 18 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence at Dior

6 of 18 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Claudia Schiffer at Chanel

7 of 18 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Vanessa Paradis and Lily Rose Depp at Chanel

8 of 18 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Lily Collins at Chanel

9 of 18 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Karlie Kloss at Dior

10 of 18 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Robert Pattinson at Dior

11 of 18 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Celine Dion at Dior

12 of 18 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Olivia Palermo at Schiaparelli 

13 of 18 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Winnie Harlow at Dior

14 of 18 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross at Schiaparelli

15 of 18 Pierre Suu/GC Images

OLIVIA PELERMO AT ELIE SAAB

16 of 18 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Nicky Hilton ROTHSCHILD at Valentino

17 of 18 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl at Valentino

18 of 18 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Brie Larson at Valentino

