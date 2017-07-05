Hollywood's Elite Are Descending on Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

On Sunday, Paris Haute Couture Week kicked off with a star-studded bang. At Schiaparelli, Olivia Palermo and Tracee Ellis Ross added a dose of color to the front row, with Ellis Ross opting for a fuchsia maxi that hit right above her powder pink boots and Palermo donning a plunging white dress that featured a large cherry-colored heart. Over at Dior, Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and Celine Dion delivered a serious dose of style that mirrored the dreamy looks on the runway. Check out more of our favorite stars’ looks below.

