19 Celebrities Who Are Just One Award Away from EGOT

Though the entertainment industry is uber exclusive, it doesn’t get more invitation-only than the pool of 12 (yes, 12!) people, living and dead, who’ve won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award (aka EGOT). Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, and Whoopi Goldberg are among the exceptional crowd. Songwriter Robert Lopez is the only person who has ever managed to earn not just one, but two EGOTs.

That being said, there are many celebrities who are on the cusp of joining the EGOT club. As Chrissy Teigen pointed out when news broke that her hubby John Legend was nominated for a 2018 Emmy, the crooner is just one award away from earning his final EGOT initial.

13 nominations for Jesus Christ Superstar this morning! John got two emmy nominations! If he wins, he will complete his EGOT and my spike tv award will probably be moved. But it’s ok I AM SO PROUD! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2018

Go, John!

