19 Celebrities Who Are Just One Award Away from EGOT

Though the entertainment industry is uber exclusive, it doesn’t get more invitation-only than the pool of 12 (yes, 12!) people, living and dead, who’ve won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award (aka EGOT). Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, and Whoopi Goldberg are among the exceptional crowd. Songwriter Robert Lopez is the only person who has ever managed to earn not just one, but two EGOTs.

That being said, there are many celebrities who are on the cusp of joining the EGOT club. As Chrissy Teigen pointed out when news broke that her hubby John Legend was nominated for a 2018 Emmy, the crooner is just one award away from earning his final EGOT initial.

Go, John!

Scroll down below to see who else may soon be crossing the EGOT finish line in the years to come.

 

1 of 19

John Legend 

E: 0 (but has a 2018 nomination for Jesus Christ Superstar!)
G: 10 (Best Song Written for Visual Media - "Glory" from Selma, Best R&B Album - Wake Up!, Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance - "Hang On In There," Best R&B Song - "Shine," Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals - "Stay with Me (By the Sea)," Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals - "Family Affair," Best Male R&B Vocal Performance - "Heaven," Best New Artist, Best R&B Album - Get Lifted, Best Male R&B Vocal Performance - "Ordinary People")
O: 1 (Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song - Selma)
T: 1 (Best Revival of a Play - Jitney)

2 of 19

Kate Winslet

E: 1 (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie - Mildred Pierce)
G: 1 (Best Spoken Word Album For Children - Listen to the Storyteller)
O: 1 (Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role - The Reader)
T: 0

3 of 19

Lin-Manuel Miranda

E: 1 (Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics - "Bigger!")
G: 3 (Best Song Written for Visual Media - "How Far I'll Go" from Moana, Best Musical Theater Album - Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording), Best Musical Theater Album - In the Heights)
O: 0
T: 3 (Best Original Score - Hamilton, Best Book of a Musical - Hamilton, Best Original Score - In the Heights)

4 of 19

Julie Andrews

E: 2 (Outstanding Nonfiction Series - Broadway: The American Musical, Outstanding Variety Musical Series - The Julie Andrews Hour)
G: 1 (Best Recording for Children - Mary Poppins)
O: 1 (Best Actress in a Leading Role - Mary Poppins)
T: 0

5 of 19

Common

E: 1 (Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics - "Letter to the Free" from 13th)
G: 3 (Best Song Written for Visual Media - "Glory" from Selma, Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group - "Southside," Best R&B Song - "Love Of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop)")
O: 1 (Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song - "Glory" from Selma)
T: 0

6 of 19

Lily Tomlin

E: 6 (Outstanding Voice-Over Performance - An Apology to Elephants, Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program - Lily: Sold Out, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special - The Paul Simon Special, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special - The Lily Tomlin Special, Best Writing in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music - Lily, Outstanding Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music Special - Lily)
G: 1 (Best Comedy Recording - This is a Recording)
O: 0
T: 2 (Best Lead Actress in a Play - The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, Special Tony Award)

7 of 19

Cher

E: 1 (Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special - Cher: The Farewell Tour)
G: 1 (Best Dance Recording - "Believe")
O: 1 (Best Actress in a Leading Role - Moonstruck)
T: 0

8 of 19

Bette Midler

E: 3 (Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program - Bette Midler in Concert: Diva Las Vegas, Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program - The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Outstanding Special - Comedy-Variety or Music - Bette Midler: Ol' Red Hair Is Back)
G: 3 (Record of the Year - Wind Beneath My Wings, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance - "The Rose," Best New Artist)
O: 0
T: 2 (Special Tony Award, Best Lead Actress in a Musical - Hello, Dolly!)

9 of 19

Martin Scorsese

E: 3 (Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming - George Harrison: Living in the Material World, Outstanding Nonfiction Special - George Harrison: Living in the Material World, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series - Boardwalk Empire)
G: 1 (Best Long Form Music Video - "No Direction Home: Bob Dylan")
O: 1 (Best Achievement in Directing - The Departed)
T: 0

10 of 19

Cynthia Nixon

E: 2 (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Sex and the City)
G: 1 (Best Spoken Word Album - An Inconvenient Truth)
O: 0
T: 2 (Best Featured Actress in a Play - The Little Foxes, Best Lead Actress in a Play - Rabbit Hole)

11 of 19

Frances McDormand

E: 2 (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie - Olive Kitteridge, Outstanding Limited Series - Olive Kitteridge)
G: 0
O: 2 (Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Best Actress in a Leading Role - Fargo)
T: 1 (Best Lead Actress in a Play - Good People)

12 of 19

Elton John

E: 0
G: 5 (Grammy Legend Award, Best Musical Show Album - Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida, Best Male Pop Performance - "Candle In The Wind," Best Male Pop Performance - "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," Best Instrumental Composition - "Basque," Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal - "That's What Friends Are For")
O: 1 (Best Music, Original Song - "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King)
T: 1 (Best Original Score - Aida)

13 of 19

Viola Davis

E: 1 (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - How to Get Away with Murder)
G: 0
O: 1 (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role - Fences)
T: 2 (Best Lead Actress in a Play - Fences, Best Featured Actress in a Play - King Hedley II)

14 of 19

Cyndi Lauper

E: 1 (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series - Mad About You)
G: 2 (Best Musical Theater Album - Kinky Boots, Best New Album)
O: 0 
T: 1 (Best Original Score - Kinky Boots)

15 of 19

Helen Mirren

E:  4 (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie - Prime Suspect: The Final Act, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie - Elizabeth I, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie - The Passion of Ayn Rand, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special Prime Suspect: The Scent of Darkness)
G: 0
O: 1 (Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role - The Queen)
T: 1 (Best Lead Actress in a Play - The Audience)

16 of 19

Al Pacino

E: 2 (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie - You Don't Know Jack, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie - Angels in America)
G: 0
O: 1 (Best Actor in a Leading Role - Scent of a Woman)
T: 2 (Best Lead Actor in a Play - The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel, Best Featured Actor in a Play - Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?)

17 of 19

Christopher Plummer

E: 2 (Outstanding Voice-Over Performance - Madeline, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series - Arthur Hailey's The Moneychangers)
G: 0
O: 1 (Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role - Beginners)
T: 2 (Best Lead Actor in a Play - Barrymore, Best Lead Actor in a Play - Cyrano)

18 of 19

Maggie Smith 

E: 4 (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Downton Abbey (3), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie - My House in Umbria)
G: 0
O: 2 (Best Actress in a Supporting Role - California Suite, Best Actress in a Leading Role - The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
T: 1 (Best Lead Actress in a Play - Lettuce and Lovage)

19 of 19

Ben Platt

E: 1 (Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program - Today)
G: 1 (Best Musical Theater Album - Dear Evan Hansen)
O: 0
T: 1 (Best Lead Actor in a Musical - Dear Evan Hansen)

