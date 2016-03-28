14 Celebrity Vacation Photos That Are Inspiring Us to Book Our Next Trip

evalongoria/Instagram
Kim Peiffer
Mar 28, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Ahh, summertime. The season is coming to pack your bags and escape to somewhere fabulous. As we sit here at our desks longing for a beach weekend, we've taken note of these jet-setting celebs and their exotic vacation snaps (like Eva Longoria's boat trip, pictured above). Looking for inspiration for your next getaway? These celeb snaps will instantly transport you to somewhere far, far away. Behold, our favorite celebrity vacation instagrams.  

1. Gwyneth Paltrow

Hey,girl. Heeey. #buckinghampalace

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

2. Drew Barrymore

BARRYMORE WINES is at Aspen Food and Wine! #Barrymorewines #ilovewine #photobywill

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

3. Gisele Bundchen

4. Taylor Swift

Little known fact: Karlie is secretly an unofficial historian/London tour guide. Kind of.

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

5. Karlie Kloss

room with a view 🐠🐚🌊

A photo posted by @karliekloss on

6. Blake Lively

...Brondes have more fun #NoTypos-IKnowIThinkItsCrazyToo

A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

7. Reese Witherspoon

Can you hear me now? 🌴 #postcardfromafar

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

8. Olivia Palermo

⏰ Vespa time!💨🚦⛽️🚧🚦#speedy #lovethetouchofpink 🌸 @johanneshuebl

A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on

9. Jessica Alba

Deux cafés ☕️☕️❤️❤️🇫🇷

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

10. Amanda Seyfried

 

I'm actually doing a handstand on the clouds @lucia_pieroni #keywedgie

A photo posted by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

 

11. Chrissy Teigen

✔️pizza in Naples #bucketlist

A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on

12. Mindy Kaling

Above the Blackfoot @traceywigfield @loulielang @soniakharkar

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

13. Gigi Hadid

🌴

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

