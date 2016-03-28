14 Celebrity Vacation Photos That Are Inspiring Us to Book Our Next Trip

evalongoria/Instagram
Ahh, summertime. The season is coming to pack your bags and escape to somewhere fabulous. As we sit here at our desks longing for a beach weekend, we've taken note of these jet-setting celebs and their exotic vacation snaps (like Eva Longoria's boat trip, pictured above). Looking for inspiration for your next getaway? These celeb snaps will instantly transport you to somewhere far, far away. Behold, our favorite celebrity vacation instagrams.
RELATED: We Are Totally Jealous of Cindy Crawford's Family Vacation
4. Taylor Swift
5. Karlie Kloss
6. Blake Lively
RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrities in Bikinis
9. Jessica Alba
10. Amanda Seyfried
11. Chrissy Teigen
12. Mindy Kaling
13. Gigi Hadid
RELATED VIDEO: How to Get J. Lo's Bikini Body