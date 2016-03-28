14 Celebrity Vacation Photos That Are Inspiring Us to Book Our Next Trip

Ahh, summertime. The season is coming to pack your bags and escape to somewhere fabulous. As we sit here at our desks longing for a beach weekend, we've taken note of these jet-setting celebs and their exotic vacation snaps (like Eva Longoria's boat trip, pictured above). Looking for inspiration for your next getaway? These celeb snaps will instantly transport you to somewhere far, far away. Behold, our favorite celebrity vacation instagrams.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow

Hey,girl. Heeey. #buckinghampalace A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jun 21, 2015 at 7:14am PDT

2. Drew Barrymore

BARRYMORE WINES is at Aspen Food and Wine! #Barrymorewines #ilovewine #photobywill A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jun 20, 2015 at 3:13pm PDT

3. Gisele Bundchen

Love is the answer ! #lovewins #equalityforward #loveforall 🙏❤️💜💛💚💙 O amor é a resposta ! #igualdadeparasempre #amorpratodos A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 26, 2015 at 1:47pm PDT

4. Taylor Swift Little known fact: Karlie is secretly an unofficial historian/London tour guide. Kind of. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 28, 2015 at 11:05pm PDT

5. Karlie Kloss room with a view 🐠🐚🌊 A photo posted by @karliekloss on Jul 17, 2015 at 11:05am PDT

6. Blake Lively ...Brondes have more fun #NoTypos-IKnowIThinkItsCrazyToo A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 7, 2015 at 7:08am PDT

7. Reese Witherspoon Can you hear me now? 🌴 #postcardfromafar A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 21, 2015 at 9:44am PDT

8. Olivia Palermo ⏰ Vespa time!💨🚦⛽️🚧🚦#speedy #lovethetouchofpink 🌸 @johanneshuebl A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on Jul 16, 2015 at 6:07am PDT

9. Jessica Alba Deux cafés ☕️☕️❤️❤️🇫🇷 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 8, 2015 at 12:41pm PDT

10. Amanda Seyfried

I'm actually doing a handstand on the clouds @lucia_pieroni #keywedgie A photo posted by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Feb 12, 2015 at 11:10am PST

11. Chrissy Teigen ✔️pizza in Naples #bucketlist A photo posted by @chrissyteigen on Jul 23, 2015 at 5:44am PDT

12. Mindy Kaling Above the Blackfoot @traceywigfield @loulielang @soniakharkar A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on May 4, 2015 at 3:33pm PDT

13. Gigi Hadid 🌴 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 5, 2015 at 5:31am PST

