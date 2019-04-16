Celebrities Share Memories of Notre Dame as Fire Rages On

Earlier today, the Notre Dame Cathedral, one of Paris's most famous landmarks, erupted in flames. While the fire is now under control, it did cause massive damage to the structure, including its roof, which was once known as "the forest" because of the sheer amount of wood required in its construction. CNN reports that an investigation is underway and that French President Emmanuel Macron promises that "we will rebuild this cathedral together." Celebrities from all walks sent their condolences, sharing memories and offering messages of hope to the city of Paris.

"I'm telling you all tonight — we will rebuild this cathedral together. This is probably part of the French destiny," Macron said during a press conference. "And we will do it in the next years. Starting tomorrow, a national donation scheme will be started that will extend beyond our borders."

Image zoom Bill Ray/Getty Images

Supermodel Naomi Campbell posted news footage showing the flames licking at the building's famed towers. Padma Lakshmi and Anne Hathaway posted photos of the cathedral before the tragedy, showcasing its Gothic architecture and stunning stained glass windows.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control, but not before the church's spire toppled over. CNN adds that many of the artifacts held inside were saved, including the Crown of Thorns and various works of art and religious relics.

Merci aux @PompiersParis, aux policiers et aux agents municipaux qui ont réalisé ce soir une formidable chaîne humaine pour sauver les œuvres de #NotreDame. La couronne d'épines, la tunique de Saint Louis et plusieurs autres œuvres majeures sont à présent en lieu sûr. pic.twitter.com/cbrGWCbL2N — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

Celebrities continued to offer their condolences to the city and all who felt a connection to the landmark. Michelle Obama, who is currently in Paris, assured her followers that Notre Dame will rise from the ashes: "I know that Notre Dame will soon awe us again."

I cannot believe what’s happening to Notre Dame. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 15, 2019

I’m weeping. Our gift of light. Notre Dame on fire. My heart is breaking. My grandmother’s and mother’s heart home. — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) April 15, 2019